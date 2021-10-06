Boohoo are selling matching Halloween costumes for you & your dog

If you’re stuck for costume ideas this spooky season, then boohoo are here to let you know that this is the year to dress up in matching costumes with your furry friend.

That’s right — the popular fashion retailer is now selling a variety of matching costumes for women and their dogs to dress up in this Halloween, and we’re absolutely here for it!

Shoppers can choose from a list of options, including the iconic Elle Woods character from Legally Blonde. Strut your stuff this October 31 wearing a chic, pink mini skirt and matching cropped blazer, while your pooch dons a darling, pink knitted roll-neck jumper with the Harvard ‘H’ featured on the back.

Or, if you feel like playing with the whole doggy theme, then you and your pup can dress up as dalmatians. Dress your canine pal up in a sweet knitted, spotty dog jumper, available for just €15, while you don the form-fitting dalmatian-print catsuit, priced at €18.

If you fancy doing a subtle couple’s costume with your pet, then why not go as dark and light angels? You can play innocent and nice in the classic white halo while your doggy dons some darker wings. Let's be honest, it does represent their naughty and mischievous personality!

Keeping things simple, boohoo also has your standard skeleton costumes in the form of oversized t-shirts, bodycon dresses, bodysuits, biker-short and tank top sets. To match, your pooch can wear a simple skeleton onesie, priced at just €9.

If your pets aren’t the type of animals who like to wear clothes, but are absolutely fine with a little accessorising, then perhaps the spider costume is the one for you. Priced at €10.80 and available in sizes small, medium and large, this basic costume is pretty great. Plus, it has tons of matching options for you to choose from, including cobweb patterned leggings and dresses.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we have some costume planning to do!