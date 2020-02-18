Bon appetite! This is the top place to go for brunch in all of Ireland

My friends and I have a never-ending list of brunch spots to visit. There are far too many to choose from and by the time we get to the end of the list I will be 90 percent made up of french toast.

There’s one new place that has soared to the very top our that list after Ireland’s best brunch spots were revealed.

Ireland Guide announced Arán Artisan Bakery and Bistro in Kilkenny as the best place for brunch in all of Ireland.

And now we’re dying to try everything on their menu.

The hot spot has only been open since last year but they have become famous for their delicious bread, which is made of only four ingredients, and of course, their all-day brunch.

The team at Arán Artisan Bakery and Bistro thanked their customers for the waves of support since opening: “A huge thank you to @irelandguide and to YOU, our amazing guests for all the love and support.

“We would’ve never have made it this far in such a short period of time without YOU. You guys are the heartbeat of Arán and the reason why we do the things we do. So thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

The runners up were Seasalt Café and Deli, Cobh, Co Cork, Osta Café and Wine Bar, Sligo, Kelly’s Kitchen, Newport, Co Mayo; Sweet Geranium Café, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.