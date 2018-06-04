Boil the kettle: Green tea has yet another amazing health benefit

We all know that green tea is exceptionally good for the body and soul.

Enriched with anti-oxidants for clear skin, and metabolism-boosting properties, it's no wonder it's such a popular beverage.

According to new research, a compound found in green tea has been linked to major heart-healthy benefits.

'Scientists have discovered that a compound found in green tea, currently being studied for its ability to reduce amyloid plaques in the brain in Alzheimer's disease, also breaks up and dissolves potentially dangerous protein plaques found in the blood vessels,' reads the study.

So, while scientists were researching green tea's benefits to brain health, they came across this unforeseen heart benefit too.

The research published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, scientists from the University of Leeds and Lancaster University found that an ingredient in green tea called EGCG can dissolve dangerous arterial plaque, and could actually prevent heart attacks.

'The health benefits of green tea have been widely promoted and it has been known for some time that EGCG can alter the structures of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease,' David Middleton, a professor of chemistry at Lancaster University told Bustle.

'Our results show that this intriguing compound might also be effective against the types of plaques which can cause heart attacks and strokes.'

So, we're adding green tea bags to our shopping lists ASAP.