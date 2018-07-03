Rosie Connolly opens up about mental health and social media

A quick scroll through Irish influencer Rosie Connolly's Instagram page, and she seems to have the world at her feet.

Recently married, a gorgeous little boy, a honeymoon in the Maldives and endless smiling snaps of herself with the inner circle of Irish influencing – it wouldn't be difficult to conclude that she lives a charmed life.

However, Rosie has taken to the social media platform to remind her following that all is not as it seems. The newlywed took to an Instagram caption to open up about her mental health struggle.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly-Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Dec 19, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

'What you see – Just another selfie on your feed,' she began the poignant post.

'What I see – behind the smile is a battle to get up, dressed and ready to face the world once again. I think it’s about time I was honest with you all, as keeping my feelings at to myself is making social media a very hard place to be lately.'

'I have been struggling with my mental health for 10 years and have had it under control for the past 3 years. However recently I’ve been struggling again, since well before our wedding day in May. I’ve been on medication for years, have done CBT, read self help books and they all worked. However things have changed lately and that’s ok… it’s ok to struggle again, it’s ok to have to start again in terms of recovery.'

A post shared by Rosie Connolly-Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

After revealing her past struggle, Rosie went on to detail how she feels that having one life on social media and another offline contributes to mental health stigma – and she won't be contributing any longer.

'What I’m not ok with, is painting on a brave face (literally) and posting images which are only a snapshot of my life and not showing the reality… it’s too much pressure for me and it’s really getting me down. I feel like I had to keep things positive and not let that slip for my followers, when in actual fact, I’m sure some of you are feeling the same.'

'Outside of social media I have talked to my family, my GP and I am doing all I can to mind myself… eating well, avoiding alcohol, taking things slower. But considering social media is such a big part of my life, I felt it’s only right to let you all know where I am at. I’m struggling, but I won’t be forever.'

'Talking to someone is the best thing you can do. Surround yourself with people who will listen… they may not have the answers but even just talking about how you feel will help, I promise. I’m hoping that sharing this post will lift the heavy, pressured feeling I’ve had on my shoulders the past few weeks and months. I’ll continue to post but just know that I may not always be in the best place and if I don’t seem like myself online, you know why.'

A post shared by Rosie Connolly-Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Jun 28, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Offering some final words of support to her following, she wrote:

'To anyone feeling the same, feeling off, out of sorts, out of character… you’re 100% not on your own and it’s totally ok to admit that you need some help. I know I can get back to myself with time, and you can too.'

If, like Rosie, you think you might be struggling with your mental health, contact Aware at 1800 80 48 48, or if you are in a crisis, contact Pieta House at 01 60 10000.