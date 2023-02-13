Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds seemingly announce birth of baby no.4

Fans are convinced Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have become parents for a fourth time!

In Blake's recent Instagram post, she seems to make reference that the couple's fourth child has been born as she captioned the photos, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. been busy".

Many fans seem to think "been busy" is Blake's way of letting the world know her baby is here.

In one of the snaps Lively posted, she can be seen standing alongside Ryan and his mum wearing jeans and a form-fitting tank-top, but she does not appear to have her baby bump in the picture.

Many of her Instagram followers headed to the comments to share their thoughts on the post.

One fan asked “Wait did you have the baby?”, while another wrote, “The casual way you let the world know the baby arrived”.

“Great discreet birth announcement! Congratulations Reynolds family!”, added another.

The couple tend to keep their family life extremely private, and so they have yet to publicly speak out about their baby's birth.

Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

In September of last year, the Gossip Girl star decided to announce her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York.

At the time, Blake teased her new pregnancy with a hilarious comment. “I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” she said coyly.

Two days after she revealed that she was expecting again, the 35-year-old shared several glimpses at her pregnancy journey so far, as a way of hitting back at paparazzi camping outside her home.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” Blake wrote.

During an appearance on the Today Show in November, Blake’s husband Ryan noted that he and Blake had decided to not find out the gender of their fourth child before the birth.

However, at the time, he did detail that he would be delighted to welcome another baby girl. "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," the Deadpool star joked.

Blake and Ryan have been together since 2011, after first meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010. The pair secretly tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina.

Blake and Ryan are already parents to three daughters – James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3), and their new arrival makes four.

Congratulations to the happy family!