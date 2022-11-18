Blake Lively gives emotional speech to husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has been showing the love for her husband!

The Gossip Girl star, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, gave a moving speech last night in honour of her husband Ryan Reynolds. The pair attended the American Cinematheque Awards, in which Ryan was the recipient of the main accolade.

In her speech, Blake listed numerous qualities that she adores about her husband. “His heart, his philanthropy, his humour, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace,” she noted.

The 35-year-old went on to praise her other half for how dedicated he is to his home, even from when he was a young boy living in Canada. “He had to check into his home base. It was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him him,” Blake expressed.

“And now I am his home, and our girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home,” she said lovingly.

Blake additionally teased Ryan for how he will come home in any condition. “If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned,” she joked. “Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, Daddy always comes home,” she gushed.

Blake concluded her speech with a hilarious nod to her parents-in-law, whilst speaking about the make-up of Ryan’s DNA. “That DNA is distinctly Canadian, spun one magical night in 1976 between the bedsheets of Jim and Tammy Reynolds,” she teased. “I’m looking at you Tam Tam, you little hussy,” Blake joked to her mother-in-law.

Before Blake gave her emotional speech, the dazzling couple took to the red carpet, where Blake got the opportunity to showcase her growing baby bump. The pair revealed in September of this year that they are expecting their fourth child.

Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

"I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” Blake humoured at the time. The pair already share three children together – James (7), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

We can’t get enough of this adorable couple!