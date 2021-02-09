Wow! Blake Lively bakes stunning unicorn cake for her daughters

Mum-of-three Blake Lively seems to have gotten the baking bug, and has created the most gorgeous unicorn cake which her little girls are sure to love!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the 33-year-old actress shared a clip showing off her masterpiece, with a hilarious caption, calling on The Great British Bake Off judge, Paul Hollywood’s approval.

“If I don’t get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit,” she hilariously wrote, showing off her glorious pink cake, adorned with an abundance of flowers and sprinkles.

It seems the Bake Off King actually approves, as Paul Hollwood re-shared her Instagram post to his own page this afternoon, letting everyone know that Blake Lively well and truly deserves the coveted Hollywood Handshake.

Plenty of Blake’s friends and followers were also quick to comment with their own words of praise and approval.

“Whoah!!! Blake that’s a work of edible fine art!!” American artist, Danny Galieote commented.

“Who allowed u to have so much talent,” one of her fans gushed.

“That looks amazing,” a third wrote.

Blake and her husband,Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds share three beautiful daughters, six-year-old James, four-year-old Inez and one-year-old Betty, all of whom are sure to get a kick out of this magical creation.