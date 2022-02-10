Blake Lively-approved brand, CeraVe launches new Micellar Cleansing Water.

Skincare can get a bad rap for being really expensive. In some cases the products don’t deliver but often the high price tag comes with guaranteed efficacy and performance. The old ‘you get what you pay for’ adage.

But skincare priorities have shifted and the world of social media means brands cannot hide behind pretty bottles, packaging or advertising – they need to do the job and do it well. TikTok became the preferred social media outlet over the last two Covid years and it was there that users shared their love of inexpensive but highly efficacious CeraVe.

What’s new?

CeraVe has recently launched a new Micellar Cleansing Water which costs just €11 and you’re going to want to add it to your beauty cabinet. The brands skin care products are some of the most popular in the UK and Ireland – they’re loved by many for their low-price tags and effective yet gentle formulas and this new product is no exception.

What is it?

The all new CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water is a liquid that looks just like water but has a slightly different texture. It’s a skin cleanser bursting with micelles, tiny molecules that work like magnets to draw out makeup and impurities from the skin like dirt or oil. The best part about it is that you don’t need to rinse it off once you’ve used it!

What to know about the new CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water

Traditional micellar waters can be kind of average. The majority will stop at removing makeup with no post removal benefit to your skin. However, in true CeraVe style, this micellar water does a lot in a little.

Let’s start with the ingredients: there are two star ingredients that make this product special; ceramides and niacinamide, work as a double act to keep skin hydrated for up to 24 hours. ‘Ceramides are lipids that make up 50% of our skin composition and support skin function and hydration,’ explains CeraVe Dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite. 'Applying ceramides to the skin helps restore our natural skin barrier and offers protection from impurities.'

This means that it cleans efficiently leaving the skin fresh without that too-dry feeling that some cleansers leave behind.

Who might use this micellar water?

CeraVe’s Micellar Cleansing Water is developed with dermatologists and has a non-comedogenic, fragrance free and paraben free formula. The bottom line is that this makes it suitable for every skin type but especially those with sensitive skin.

CeraVe new Micellar Cleansing Water & Hydrating Cleanser.

How do you use it?

Pour some of the product onto a cotton pad until it’s fully saturated. Gently wipe it over the skin, holding it over the eyes for a few seconds if you need to remove waterproof eyeliner or mascara. The best part is that you don’t need to rinse if off afterwards which means a bottle stuffed in your bedside locker is perfect for the nights that you are just too wrecked for a complicated skincare routine.

If time is on your side (or if you are wearing makeup) then make this a 2-step routine for ultimate clean and hydrated skin. CeraVe Dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite recommends a double cleanse:

Step 1: "Start with our Micellar Cleansing Water to remove makeup."

Step 2: "Follow with our Hydrating Cleanser for additonal benefits to achieve hydrated skin".

The bottom line

For me one of the main benefits here is a glow-enhancing formula that reinforces the skin barrier over time – meaning typically dry skin feels soft, nourished and protected year-round. Big fan, as always, CeraVe.

CeraVe new Micellar Cleansing Water has an RRP of €11 and is available to purchase in pharmacies, larger retailers nationwide and Millies.ie.