Birthday coming up? Then you should probably get a makeup cake

What do I love more than makeup? Literally nothing… (maybe my family, MAYBE).

 

#makeup #makeupcake #cake #sephora #birthday #birthdaycake #tiffanyblue

A photo posted by Emilia (@emilias_cakes) on

I am constantly on the look out for makeup trends, and the latest one is absolutely delicious…

 

mac olmazsa olmaz #mimipasta #makeupcake #makyajpasta #maccake #butikpasta

A photo posted by MimiPasta / İstanbul (@mimipasta) on

If you have a birthday coming up, or just happen to be in the mood for cake, why not get a beautiful MAKEUP CAKE?

These cakes are perfectly girly, and we are totally obsessed…

 

#makeupcake #marblecake #stonecake

A photo posted by كَيكْ لِذكرياتٍ لَنْ تُنسى.. (@faryacake_uae) on

Having trolled Instagram, I discovered that most makeup cakes used MAC makeup as inspiration…

 

0138

A photo posted by SEV//EN / Torte Me Porosi (@pasticceriaseven) on

They almost look too good to eat… almost. 

 

Makeup cake #makeupcake

A photo posted by lamia almoosawi (@lacucinasweet) on

Makeup is a girl's best friend. 

