Birthday coming up? Then you should probably get a makeup cake
What do I love more than makeup? Literally nothing… (maybe my family, MAYBE).
I am constantly on the look out for makeup trends, and the latest one is absolutely delicious…
If you have a birthday coming up, or just happen to be in the mood for cake, why not get a beautiful MAKEUP CAKE?
These cakes are perfectly girly, and we are totally obsessed…
Having trolled Instagram, I discovered that most makeup cakes used MAC makeup as inspiration…
They almost look too good to eat… almost.
Makeup is a girl's best friend.