Binky Felstead shares bump snap as she heads on babymoon

Binky Felstead has jetted off on her babymoon with husband Max Darnton ahead of her new arrival making his way into the world.

The former Made in Chelsea star is enjoying a break in Oman, where she has been sharing stunning photos from the couple's resort, as well as a bumpdate.

Posting a photo of herself on the beach as she cradles her blossoming baby bump to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Binky shared an insight into the couple’s first day of their babymoon.

“We made it to this hidden paradise”, she began. “Day 1 of no responsibilities which is taking some getting used to!”.

She continued, “A proper recharge before the madness starts & we are properly outnumbered”.

“Max & I both started an actual book today for the first time in years & had about 5 naps on the beach”.

The 32-year-old closed off by adding, “Not too far away from any hospitals ( Max’s one condition) Zika virus free & just the most beautiful place & incredibly friendly people … really looking forward to the next few days”.

Credit: Instagram

Binky also shared a snap of her bump as she relaxed in the sun and wrote, “Happy bump”, alongside the beach snap.

Many pals and fans of Binky’s headed to the comments to wish her well on her babymoon.

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson wrote, “Stunning! Enjoy!!”, while The Only Way is Essex star Billie Shepherd penned, “Enjoy”.

“Heaven! Have a relaxing time Binky, lovely to see you yesterday”, added violinist Izzy Judd.

Binky was recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes as well as having a low-lying placenta, meaning there is a higher chance of her bleeding at these later stages of her pregnancy.

At the time of her diagnosis she revealed, "If I start bleeding at all I have to go straight to the hospital to get a Caesarean”.

Binky tragically suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage at 12 weeks in 2020. The former reality TV star and her husband went on to have a son named Wolfie in June 2021.

Felstead is also mum to five-year-old India, whom she had during a previous relationship with her Made in Chelsea co-star Josh Patterson.