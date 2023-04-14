Binky Felstead has ‘final baby scan’ before arrival of son

Binky Felstead is very close to welcoming her baby boy into the world.

The former Made in Chelsea star headed to her ‘final baby scan’ before her little one makes his arrival into the world.

Binky shared a sweet video from the special day and revealed her daughter, India, went with her for the scan as she prepares to become a big sister again.

The 32-year-old posted the clip to her 1.4M Instagram followers and showed her daughter’s reaction to seeing her baby brother during the scan, before documenting the rest of their mum-daughter day together which included going shopping for the new arrival and enjoying lunch together.

Felstead captioned the lovely post, “India is now very excited she’s going to be a big sister again. We went together to our final baby scan today, then had lunch before heading to see my obstetrician who delivered her & Wolfie”.

“We popped into one of my favourite baby shops & she picked out and bought her new baby bro a little present & has asked in return he buys her some ‘ blue flowers’".

"She bought Wolfie a Sophie Le giraffe when he was in my tummy & it’s just such a nice way of getting everybody prepared!”.

“I’m so happy & grateful it’s been Easter holidays and I’ve been able to spend some proper mummy, daughter quality time before I’m going to be a little more preoccupied for a little while… saying that she’s promised she’s going to help & im ‘not to worry’.

Binky excitedly added, “Tick tock tick tock….. it’s very almost time!!”.

Many fans of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to share their excitement for Binky and her family.

One fan wrote, ““Aww isn't she the best big sister. She's like a little mother hen”.

“How wonderful to share this with your daughter. All the best for the birth”, penned a second follower.

A third added, “She will be the proudest of them all! And love that Wolfie can now be a part of this too, sending love for final countdown!”.

Binky and her husband Max announced they were expecting their baby boy in November of last year. The couple also share a one-year-old son named Wolfie, and Binky had India during a previous relationship.