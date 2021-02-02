Binge-worthy Netflix shows to get you through lockdown III

Welp, it looks like we're going to be stuck at home for another while longer. Honestly, it's been so long since we've been out and about, we'll be completely socially awkward for the first while, so it's probably a good thing that that particular eventuality has been put off for another while. We weren't exactly expecting to be let out of lockdown any time soon, but it would have been nice to have even just a little glimmer of hope in the distance.

We're not mad, just disappointed.

Anyway, we guess this means that like us, a lot of you are turning to Netflix again as a source of entertainment and proof that the outside world does in fact exist. Or maybe its just a great way to escape real life. Either way, because you probably finished your faves on Netflix in the last couple of lockdowns, I've made a list of my favourite, totally bingeworthy series to completely lose yourself in; (note I said 'bingeworthy'. I'm not claiming these are masterpieces – although some definitely are (@the Office) – but if nothing else, they'll keep you occupied and slightly addicted, at least for another lockdown I hope)

New Girl

Netflix says: 'After breaking up with her two-timing beau, schoolteacher, Jess Day moves in with three single males: a bartender, a womanizer and a personal trainer.'

So this iconic series has been around for a few years and there's a reason why. Fully developed, and utterly hilarious characters are brought to life by actors and actresses who have comedic timing down toa fine art. The cast are the real stars, though the plot and slow burn storylines are pretty good too – think Friends in terms of the tight friendships and romances, but with a more offbeat and quirky kind of humour.

Modern Family

Netflix says: 'Jay has grown children, grandchildren and a young wife who has a son of her own. Together they must bridge generational, cultural and social gaps.'

Wholesome and hilarious. This intergenerational comedy follows the semi-dysfunctional families that are all connected, featuring dorky and witty characters and laugh out loud moments. Their relationships with each other and snappy humour shine through the screen, with brilliant performances of a younger and sassy wife from Sofia Vergara and a childish, goofball and lovable dad from Ty Burrell.

Brooklyn Nine Nine

Netflix says: 'When tightly wound Captain Holt takes over the precinct, carefree Detective Peralta and his dysfunctional coworkers' lives get demanding.'

With Andy Samberg's trademark humour, this show couldn't go wrong. Again, a wonderful ensemble cast (can you tell I have a type) makes this show utterly bingeable as we cheer and cry along with them through their (many) fails and triumphs. Strong characters and hilarious plot makes these 20 minute episodes dangerously consumable.

Stranger Things

Netflix says: 'On his way home from a friend's house, young Will sees something terrifying. Nearby, a sinister secret lurks in the depths of a government lab.'

Sci-fi meets fantasy meets the 80s in this in-depth, approachable mystery. This unsettling tale follows a group of young friends as the world around them turns on its head and along with the chief of police – the grumpy but lovable Chief Hopper – they attempt to rescue their friend from the clutches of something out of this world. Gripping from the word go, this is one of those rare shows that 99% of the population is going to love. I really has something for everyone.

Community

(The Guardian)

Netflix says: 'When the legitimacy of his degree is challenged, lawyer Jeff Winger must return to school, where he meets a clan of misfit community college students.'

Okay this one, I'll admit, isn't a favourite of mine, but I've heard so many people raving about it that I must somehow be wrong. A rag tag crew band together to pass their classes and to help Jeff Winger turn his back on his misanthropic days. If unlikely friendships and a villain-like protagonist is your thing, then this is the one for you.

The Good Place

(IMbd)

Netflix says: ' When Eleanor dies and winds up in an afterlife paradise reserved for only the most ethical people, she realises she's been mistaken for someone else.'

Again, this isn't one I've seen, but everyone loves it. Kristen Bell plays a darkly humorous main role as Eleanor and must find some way to redeem herself. Apparently, hilarity and life lessons ensue.

The Queen's Gambit

(Buzzfeed)

Netflix says: 'Sent to an orphanage at age 9, Beth develops and uncanny knack for chess – and a growing dependence on the green tranquillisers given to the children.'

Okay, if you haven't seen this one, what on earth were you doing for lockdown II? A darkly academic and addictive study of a young genius and her journey to glory unfolds as her personal life and mental health unravel. A thrilling watch that leaves you almost breathless with dread and anticipation and stabbing wildly at the 'Next Episode' button.

Sex Education

Netflix says; 'Despite the ministrations of sex therapist mom Jean, and encouragement from friend Eric, Otis worries that he can't get it on…He's not the only one.'

This one is pure gas. Raunchy, irreverent and myth-busting, it truly is an education as you're taken through the all the hallmark problems of teenage-dome; identity, sex and confidence. We follow friendship and relationship ups and downs, all explored through the modern, enlightened lens of proper, inclusive and diverse sex education. Definitely an 18+ watch.

The Crown

Netflix says; 'A young princess Elizabeth marries Prince Philip. As George VI's health worsens, Winston Churchill is elected prime minister for the second time.'

This is a great, serious, historical drama to sink your teeth into. Exploring the Queen's life, it is viewed through the historical events of her reign. A wonderful blend of the political and the personal, this show gives insight – however close or far from the truth it may be – to the people and families behind major historical events. The character's development is totally addictive as we follow the Queen's journey from her early years as an untested monarch as played by Claire Foy, right up to the latest season, in dealing with the fallout of Charles and Diana's failed marriage, played by the incomparable Olivia Coleman.

Queer Eye

Netflix says: 'A lonely dump-truck driver with a big ol' heart goes from 'ugly' to unbelievable and learns how to reverse years of bad habits.'

If you love a good makeover show, then this is the one for you. A gang of five gay men, each with a speciality – home life, wardrobe, hair, food and relationship – enter into struggling people's lives like a whirlwind of positivity. This show is the ultimate self-care advocate, as they teach the workaholic how to make time for their families, their diet, their relationships and for themselves, show the unmotivated college dropout how to get their lives back on track and lonely older man how to put himself out there. It is truly wholesomeness at its peak.

The Last Czars

(IMbd)

Netflix says: 'Czar Nicholas II takes the Russian throne in 1894 and rejects modern ideas to embrace a pure autocracy. Tragedy marks his coronation day.'

A mix between a drama and documentary, this riveting historical account is so DRAMATIC it's like it's fiction, which makes the fact that it's true all the more horrifying. Another one for the history fans, it explains the family motives and personal reasons behind the bad political decisions made that led up to the Russian revolution and subsequent bloodbath. Riveting, and dark and another 18+ watch – Rasputin's depiction is definitely one for more mature audiences.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Netflix says; 'Imprisoned by a cult leader as a teenager, Midwesterner Kimmy is freed after 15 years. The first thing she decides to do is move to New York.'

This one is seriously off the wall. Kimmy, played by Ellie Kemper of 'The Office (US) fame, is a naive, brave and quirky character, determined to be more than her tragic story. She moves in with a flamboyant actor and takes on life in the seedy side of New York, in a story full of offbeat humour, zaniness and great performances from memorable characters.

Alias Grace

Netflix says; 'Young American doctor Simon Jordan arrives at Canada's Kingston Penitentiary to study the perplexing mind of Grace Marks a convicted murderer.'

A dark tale of mystery and intrigue, we wonder alongside the doctor at Grace's motivation, as dark spirits and darker pasts swirl in this Margaret Atwood adaptation. This historical flick recounts her violent and troubled story and will leave you haunted afterwards.

End of the F***ing World

(Channel 4)

Netflix says; 'Bored with killing animals, 17-year-old James is busy plotting his first real murder when brash new girl Alyssa catches him off guard at school.'

Okay, this sounds dark. And in a lot of ways it definitely is. James and Alyssa are two peas in a pod, both deeply disturbed and show it by using the darkest of deadpan humour. In a Bonnie and Clyde-esque runaway plot, they take on the world as minor criminals, in a plot that gradually escalates to deathly proportions. Compulsive and full of 'can't look, but can't look away' plot lines, we slowly uncover the depths of the darkness behind both their humorous defences.

Never Have I Ever

(Netflix)

Netflix says; 'After a recent trauma, Devi starts her first day as a high school sophomore determined to shake off old labels and finally become cool.'

Coming from a strict family background, Devi pushes back against her traditional upbringing, exploring the complexities of teenage life, the sacrifices we're willing to make to live the lives we want and the lessons that need to be learned along the way. Devi can be frustrating at times, but it's a wholesome, teenage watch that hooks you in with complex characters and funny storylines.

Crashing

(The Guardian)

Netflix says; 'The housemates plan a treasure hunt for Sam's birthday but the arrival of Anthony's long time, irresponsible friend Lulu dampens the festivities.'

So this is written by Phoebe Waller Bridge of 'Fleabag' fame, so it's naturally a little bit off the wall, and also incredibly good. A group of misfits live together in a broken down apartment complex and their lives are thrown into chaos at the arrival of bubbly, carefree Lulu, who is everything Anthony's girlfriend Claire is not. This tragi-comedy features some fairly bizarre scenarios and writing that is typical of Waller-Bridge and is the best kind of kooky.

Glow

Netflix says; 'Desperate to jump start her career, struggling actress Ruth heads to a casting call at an LA gym – and quickly realises it's not a typical audition.'

This is one of the more random shows I've ever watched, and also one of my favourites. In 80s LA Ruth ends up joining an all-female 'wrestling' team – wrestling in the most performative sense. The women come together to create a show and characters that are caricatures and also deeply addictive and funny. The relationships outside the ring are just as close and just as fraught as they pull together to make the show really sell. If you're going to watch any of these shows, this is the one to go for. Totally original and so well done.

The Office

Netflix says: 'Clueless Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott welcomes a documentary crew to observe the office just as he learns that his branch could be downsized.'

Hilarity? Guaranteed. Addictive romantic storylines? Check. Amazing comedic performances from John Krasinski, Steve Carrell and Rainn Wilson? Most definitely. A seemingly mundane premise – a documentary following the day to day life in an American office – becomes an incredibly sentimental, funny and amazing piece of cinema, as the characters grow and develop over nine seasons, and by the end you'll find yourself sobbing at the fact that it's over. The first season, though only six episodes, is a little blah, but the set up in them for what comes afterwards – an incredibly inappropriate boss, an amazing romantic storyline and some nuts coworkers – is so worth sticking it out.

Dead to Me

Netflix says; 'Overwhelmed by grief and ager after her husband's sudden death, acerbic real estate agent Jen meets tenderhearted Judy at a support group.'

The second season of this came out a while ago and I haven't gotten around to it, but the first one was like watching a car crash unfold – disastrously compulsive. Self destruction is the theme of the day here as cover ups and lies create a twisted tale that must be unravelled. There is more to people than meets the eye, and mystery shrouds the storyline as we scramble to figure out who has done what before the building sense of disaster crashes over the plot again.

Parks and Recreation

Netflix says: 'In an attempt to beautify her town, Leslie Knope takes on what should be a fairly simple project; help turn an abandoned construction pit into a park.'

Quirky, and 'The Office-esque' in its range of disastrous but lovable characters, this series features a puppy-like Chris Pratt, a moody and hilariously dark Aubrey Plaza and an excitable and wholesome Amy Poehler, as the gang works against town apathy to beautify the area. An easy watch, you'll breeze through these quick twenty minute episodes.

Jane the Virgin

Netflix says; 'The life of a pious, hardworking Latina woman is turned upside down when a doctor visit reveals she was artificially inseminated by accident.'

Told in the style of a dramatic and fiery telenovella, this gorgeous show has the most amazing visuals, full of magical realism, bright colours and white sand beaches of Miami. Full of complex familial and and romantic relationships, this show has Mama Mia vibes with its strong females and their complicated but close relationships. A colourful, Latina show, its cheesy twists are made fresh by the amazing writing.

Gilmore Girls

Netflix says: 'When Rory is accepted into a prestigious prep school, Lorelai must swallow her pride and ask her wealthy parents for help paying for the tuition.'

A mother-daughter duo, close not only in their relationship but also in age, navigate life in the small town of Stars Hollow, a place full of funny and memorable townspeople. Lorelai had Rory at 16, making her a fun young mom, but as their relationship becomes more like friends and less like mother daughter and Rory starts to go through her rebellious teenage years, things begin to get a little complicated.

Schitt's Creek

Netflix says: 'After their business manager loots their family fortune, the Rose family relocates to the town of Schitt's Creek, which they once bought as a joke.'

With everyone raving about this one, I'm surprised you haven't hopped on the bandwagon yet. The initially very unlikeable Rose family slowly worm their way into your heart with Moira's ridiculous couture outfits, Johnny's never-ending optimism, Alexis' eventual sweetness and David's vulnerability. This is another on you need to give a little time to warm up to, but a good binge watch to pass the time nonetheless.