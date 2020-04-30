Binge-watching TV series is good for you, research reveals

All we’ve done this week is binge-watch Normal People and it turns out it’s actually good for our health. Forget about jogging or starting the day with yoga class, spending half the day curled up on the sofa, praying to God your parents don't walk in when Marianne and Connell are riding, is pretty beneficial.

According to researchers, binge-watching a series for a couple of hours isn’t as bad as we thought. Neuroscientist Vanessa Hill spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the benefits of sitting in front of the TV for a couple of hours.

"We all need some rest and relaxation from time to time and it's super important we acknowledge that – it's actually beneficial for our mental health to be inactive for a couple of hours a week.

"Watching movies and television can have some really surprising benefits. Yes, at face-value, they are entertaining, but they also have significant psychological and physiological benefits and we should take advantage of them.

"It allows us to switch our brain off from pressures, better equipping us to deal with our daily stressors when we return to daily life," she explained.

So, the next time someone tries to make you feel guilty for watching ten episodes of Gilmore Girls in a row or for doing nothing but watching Too Hot To Handle all day, remember it’s actually good for your wellbeing.