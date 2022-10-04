Bindi Irwin shares family snap with touching message

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the infamous ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, has shared a touching message about the importance of her family alongside a beautiful snap of them together.

Posting the photo to her 4.9M Instagram followers, Bindi penned, “I wish I could find words that truly capture how much my family means to me. Infinite love for their support and kindness every day of my life”.

“‘Grateful’ is an understatement”, the 24-year-old closed off with.

The stunning picture shows Bindi on the beach with her mum, Terri, and her brother, Robert, as well as her husband, Chandler, and their one-year-old daughter, Grace.

Many fans of the famous Australian family headed to the comments to share how lovely they think the snap is and how thoughtful Bindi’s words are.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful, beautiful fam!”, while another penned, “How blessed you are to have each other”.

“I love how close you all are”, said a third follower. A fourth added, “Such a truly beautiful family photo, yes indeed”.

18-year-old Robert Irwin also commented on the post saying, “We love you so much”.

Bindi and her husband Chandler tied the knot in March 2020, and a year later, welcomed their daughter into the world.

Bindi and Robert tragically lost their dad Steve in 2006 due to an injury caused by a stingray when he was filming a documentary in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Since Steve’s passing the Irwin family have continued to operate Australia Zoo.

On the anniversary of Steve’s passing, September 4, Bindi shared a photo of the dad and daughter duo together when she was just a little girl. She captioned the post, “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace”.