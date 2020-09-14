Bindi Irwin shares an adorable pregnancy update on Instagram

Wildlife enthusiast, Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, shared a pregnancy update with their fans on Instagram over the weekend, and it was absolutely adorable.

The 22-year-old mum-to-be wrote on Instagram, “The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” accompanied by a photo of the happy couple sharing a copy of their baby’s scan, while also holding a baby kangaroo (otherwise known as a joey) and a koala.

Bindi went on to explain, “Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” before adding, “Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

Her husband, Chandler showed his support and admiration in the comments, writing, “Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved,” followed by a heart emoji.

The excited soon-to-be parents shared the wonderful news that they’re expecting about a month ago. Since then, Bindi has lovingly described the moment she found out she was pregnant on Instagram, and how she then shared this life-changing news with her husband.

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” she wrote.

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way.”

Bindi added, “I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on.”

“We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives.”

“It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes,” Bindi lovingly wrote.