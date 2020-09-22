Bindi Irwin makes adorable gender reveal announcement

Wildlife enthusiast and daughter to the late Steve Irwin, Bindi revealed the gender of her baby in the most adorable way ever.

The 22-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram account with her husband, Chandler Powell. The two are crouched down with a large tortoise, while the dad-to-be proudly displays their baby's scan.

"Baby girl, you are our world," Bindi wrote, because that's right — the excited soon-to-be parents are about to have a beautiful baby girl. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year," she added in their perfect gender reveal post.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Chandler lovingly commented, "I love you and our daughter more than anything."

Fans of the pair were eager to send their best wishes, at hearing the happy news. "Crying!!! The best!!! Can’t wait to meet her," one fan wrote, while another commented, "So exciting! You’re going to be an incredible Mum!"

A third fan guessed at the name they might choose, questioning, "A girl named Stevie, perhaps?" We think our hearts would melt if that happened.

Bindi has expressed time and time again how much her family means to her. Just yesterday she posted a family photo in honour of World Gratitude Day, with a heartfelt caption to go along with it. "Wishing you a lovely World Gratitude Day. Today I’m celebrating my beautiful family. There are no words to describe how much I love and cherish them. #CelebrateGratitudeTogether," the wildlife warrior wrote.

Since she announced her pregnancy back in August, the mum-to-be has been keeping us and the rest of her loyal fans updated along the way, by continuing to share adorable wildlife themed posts. Just two weeks ago, Bindi posted a snap of her and Chandler cradling a koala and a baby kangaroo, announcing that their "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now."