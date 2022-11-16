Billy Ray Cyrus confirms engagement to singer Firerose

We hear wedding bells on the horizon!

Congratulations are in order for singer Billy Ray Cyris and his fiancée Firerose as they have announced they are engaged.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer confirmed the wonderful news with People, revealing that the pair have known each other for years but it was during the summer that he popped the big question.

Firerose, who is an Australian singer, explained the sweet and unique way Cyrus proposed to her. It happened back in August of this year, and Billy didn’t get down on one knee or have a ring prepared to ask the question.

“Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you’”.

She continued, “He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever’”. Firerose then shared that she chose her own diamond and designed her own engagement ring.

The couple first met 12 years ago while Billy was filming Hannah Montana with his daughter Miley Cyrus. Firerose had an audition on the same day and their mutual friend introduced them to each other.

They stayed in contact and 34-year-old Firerose explained, “Our friendship was so solid over the years”.

61-year-old Billy and his ex-wife Trish divorced in April. The dad-of-six said, “Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago. Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change”.

Billy also revealed that over the pandemic life was very difficult for him but his wife-to-be brought him happiness.

“There was sickness and death, and hard times. All of the sudden, the life that I've always known as a touring artist didn't exist anymore. A moment of so much change. And at the same time, Firerose, who had been such a light of positivity, such a best friend”.

“And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure, love that to me, I didn't know could exist. Again, we're musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life”.

Fans of the country singer speculated that the pair were engaged last month, after the pair posted a snap to Instagram with Firerose wearing a gorgeous ring on her wedding finger.