Billie Faiers shares emotional throwback snap of son Arthur

It’s Billie Faiers’ son’s birthday!

Little Arthur is turning six today, and his mother has been taking to social media to mark the special occasion.

Former TOWIE star Billie decided to treat her 2.6M Instagram followers to two adorable photos of her only son.

The first photo showcases Arthur earlier this morning, grinning in his pyjamas as he tucks into a special birthday breakfast. Blue balloons and a huge ‘6’ balloon float behind him in the sweet snap.

Then, for the second image, Billie decided to share a heartwarming throwback photo of baby Arthur, shortly after he was born in 2017.

“Happy 6th Birthday to our Darling boy Arthur,” the 33-year-old mum gushed in her caption.

“You are the funniest, kind, caring, fearless, loving little boy,” Billie went on to praise. “We are so proud of the little ‘lad’ you have become.”

The mum-of-three concluded her caption with one final adoring message for her young son. “You make us laugh every day, all your funny little ways, you truly are one of a kind chops,” she penned. “We love you so much”.

Credit: Billie Faiers Instagram

In an emotional ending, Billie also referenced how much Arthur has changed throughout the past six years. “Today vs this day 6 years ago,” she wrote.

Since sharing her heartwarming message, Billie has gone on to receive a wave of congratulatory birthday wishes on behalf of Arthur.

“Happy birthday Arthur xxx”, commented Billie’s fellow The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs, who is currently expecting twins.

“Happiest of birthdays beautiful Arthur love you,” added Billie’s mum and Arthur’s grandmother Suzie Wells.

Arthur’s birthday bash comes three months after Billie and husband Greg Shepherd welcomed their third child, baby Margot, into the world. Speaking to OK! in January, Billie shared how she felt when Arthur and her eight-year-old daughter Nelly met Margot for the first time.

“They came in and met her and their reactions were just priceless. They couldn’t believe it. They were so cute and happy,” she gushed.

The reality star also praised her son for his kindness surrounding Margot’s addition to the family. “Arthur, bless him, he’s really good at helping out,” Billie beamed.

Happy birthday to Arthur!