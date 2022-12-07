Billie Faiers announces cute name of newborn daughter

Billie Faiers has announced the adorable name of her newborn baby girl.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her daughter into the world on December 2, making her a mum-of-three.

Billie shared the tot’s name to her 2.6M Instagram followers by posting a sweet video of her sound asleep with Ellie Goudling’s rendition of How Long Will I Love You playing in the background.

The 32-year-old captioned the clip, “Margot Shepherd 02~12~22. You are so loved our beautiful baby girl”.

We absolutely love the name Margot! The moniker is of French origin and means ‘pearl’.

Pals of the reality TV star rushed to the comments to share their adoration for the cute name.

Billie’s younger sister, Sam Faiers, was among the first people to comment, writing, “Margot. Auntie loved you so much x”.

“Margot you shall be loved forever”, penned Billie and Sam’s mum Suzie Wells.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who recently welcomed her little girl, Alba Jean, into the world added, “Absolutely gorgeous”.

Many fans of the reality star revealed their love of the bundle of joy’s name and many commented that the tot looks exactly like her big sister Nelly.

Earlier this week, when sharing the wonderful news on social media that Margot made her entrance into the world, Billie said, “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. We are so in love with our precious little darling”.

Faiers announced she was expecting her third child in June of this year by posting a family beach snap from Abu Dhabi, where the Sam & Billie Show podcast co-host has her blossoming baby bump on display.

Billie and her husband Greg tied the knot in March 2019 in the Maldives surrounded by close friends and family. The happy couple already share eight-year-old Nelly and three-year-old Arthur.