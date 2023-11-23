Biird’s guide: Sensual essentials for a magical holiday season

During the festive season, love, joy, and generosity fill the air. As colder temperatures and longer, darker evenings draw us closer to home, the urge to cozy up with a loved one or oneself becomes irresistible. During this magical time, gifting a pleasure object can be a transformative and thoughtful gesture. Unlike traditional gifts, a pleasure object symbolises intimacy, connection, and shared experiences.

This festive season, let your gift choices spark passion, create unforgettable moments, and deepen emotional bonds between you and your loved ones. Vibrant and innovative, Biird’s bestsellers are poised to become treasured additions to any pleasure collection:

Evii, an elegant and squishy external vibrator, boasts a charging base that discretely doubles as a jewellery tray. This covert gem is available in three delectable colours and features two powerful motors equipped with eight distinct vibration modes, delivering satisfaction exactly where you want it.

A perfect choice for a friend actively dating or searching for a long-term partner, Gii is a remarkable collaboration with the dating app Pure. Gii emits deep, rumbly vibrations that hit the spot every time. A versatile vibrator, Gii can be used both internally and externally, helping you ride the waves of pleasure with its nine vibration modes.

Probably the most stylish sex toy out there, Namii is not just a sex toy but a coveted design object that will proudly adorn any night stand. With its sleek wireless charging base that doubles as a mood light, Namii offers suction and vibration for some toe-curling orgasms.

Playful and vibrant, the Cliit socks make the perfect stocking stuffers this festive season! Featuring an anatomically correct depiction of the clitoris, the Cliit socks may serve as a whimsical invitation for some intimate fun under the sheets, all while ensuring warmth during the coldest months of the year!

For an even more delightful shopping experience, Biird is offering up to 40% discount on selected products this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.