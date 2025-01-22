Big Brother’s Lateysha Grace welcomes birth of baby girl with fiancé

Lateysha Grace has become a mum once again!

The former Big Brother star has announced that she has welcomed her third child into the world with her fiancé.

Lateysha has given birth to another baby girl, joining the couple’s two-year-old daughter Layke and Lateysha’s nine-year-old daughter Wynter, whom she shares with her ex Ben Charles.

Lateysha and her fiancé’s baby joy also comes just one year after she suffered from a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

The reality star recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her little one’s birth. On her Instagram page, Lateysha posted a video montage of before, during and after her baby’s birth via C-section.

“Navy Storm Grace 15.01.2025,” the 32-year-old sweetly wrote in her caption, revealing her newborn daughter’s name.

“Our perfect little rainbow baby girl, God is good,” she penned further.

Lateysha also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her mystery husband-to-be cradling their new baby, as she added: “Creating life with you is the best thing ever! Such an amazing dad and partner. Unconditional love! My amazing fiancé.”

Following her exciting announcement, many of Lateysha’s fellow reality stars have since been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“Congrats to you all gorgeous girl she’s just beautiful like her mama,” replied Ex on the Beach’s Charlotte Dawson.

“Oh precious little angel congratulations to you all beautiful girl! Xxxx,” commented Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips.

“Well done mamma, she’s beautiful,” added Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson.

On November 18 of last year, Lateysha announced that she was expecting another baby with her partner.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share several breathtaking photos from a recent pregnancy photoshoot, and recalled her previous baby loss in her caption.

“Just under a year ago, as many of you knew, we lost our baby along with my tube. I honestly gave up on the thought of ever having another baby, but God worked his magic and blessed me with another,” she praised.