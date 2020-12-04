Baby boy! Big Brother’s Craig Phillips welcomes baby #2

The original Big Brother winner, and TV personality, Craig Phillips welcomes the birth of his second child with wife Laura Sherriff, a beautiful baby boy.

Their little bundle of joy arrived on Wednesday, December 2, at 5:41am weighing a healthy 6lbs, 10.5oz.

The elated parents have decided to give their little one quite an unusual moniker, naming him Lennon Thomas Phillips.

The name Lennon comes from Irish Gaelic, meaning either lover, cloak or blackbird.

This is the couple’s second child, who is now a baby brother to their one-year-old daughter Nelly. Delighted to be a mum of two, Laura posted an adorable snap to her Instagram Stories yesterday afternoon, featuring her little boy’s footprints and a sweet message from his big sister.

“Little brother, I know you’re only very small, but you already take a big place in my heart,” the note read.

The couple announced the exciting news that they were expecting back in June, by posting a lovely family photo with little Nelly, showing off their new baby’s scan.

“Laura and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting our second baby later in the year! Nelly’s super excited also to be having baby sister or brother Xxx” the 49-year-old dad lovingly wrote.

Congratulations you two, what an exciting new chapter!