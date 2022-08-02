Big Brother fans rejoice! The reality show is finally returning to our screens

Big Brother fans will be overjoyed to hear that ITV has confirmed the hit reality show will return to our screens in 2023.

The exciting news was announced last night, Monday, August 1, on ITV2’s official Instagram page.

They shared a clip of ITV2’s logo morphing into the iconic Big Brother eye with the unforgettable theme tune playing in the background. The video is captioned, “Coming 2023… #BBUK #BigBrother”.

ITV released a statement with all of the details about what to expect on the show next year. The reality show, which last aired in 2018, will be shown on ITV2 and ITVX, having made fame starting on Channel 4.

It reads, “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn”.

They continued, “The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show”.

It was also revealed that the programme will return to its original format. “Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life changing cash prize”.

The Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, Paul Mortimer announced, “This refreshed contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time around, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience”.

Should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show. As a fan, like always, I’m made up it’s coming back. I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro x #bbuk — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 2, 2022

“We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers”.

Rylan Clarke, known for winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and going on to present Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, has addressed rumours that he has been asked to host the show when it returns.

On Twitter, Rylan revealed, “Should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show. As a fan, I’m made up it’s coming back. I know how hard you/ we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro x”.

“So we will see. V early days Re team/ host etc. Regardless we wanted it back and it came back”.

We can’t wait to see what the new series of Big Brother has in store for us next year!