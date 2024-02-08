Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki shares wedding & baby news

Johnny Galecki is now a husband!

The Big Bang Theory star has quietly announced that he has tied the knot with his partner Morgan.

In another delightful twist for fans, Johnny also revealed that he has welcomed his second child into the world, his first with his now-wife Morgan.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl named Oona Evelena. Johnny was already a father to his four-year-old son Orbison, whom he co-parents with his former partner Alaina Meyer.

The delivery of both announcements was made during a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

While speaking about his new farmland home in Nashville, Tennessee, the 48-year-old actor chose to subtly confirm that he has become a husband and a father for the second time.

“He is now married to Morgan Galecki, who was expecting a child at the time of the photo shoot; daughter Oona Evelena was born soon after,” the publication wrote.

The exact dates of Johnny and Morgan's wedding, or the birth of their daughter, have not yet been shared with the public.

In relation to his new home, which he moved into just before the Covid pandemic began in March 2020, Johnny explained why he chose to move out of life in Los Angeles.

“I never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in,” he admitted.

It is not yet clear when Johnny first met his new wife Morgan, as the pair tend to keep their relationship private from the spotlight.

On his Instagram account in July of last year, the Roseanne alum chose to share the love for his partner, as he posted snaps of the couple enjoying a trip to Disney World with Orbison.

“#absolutehappiness Thank you to Mickey & gang for a magical post-holiday holiday,” Johnny gushed at the time.