Beyond The Pale Festival is back next year & it’s better than ever

Following a spectacular 2023 edition, and with just over six months to go the annual Wicklow music and arts festival BEYOND THE PALE [BTP] has revealed 29 more names for its blissful weekend next June. Get all your best big nights out and coolest daytime family events sorted in just one weekend. With outstanding line-ups for music lovers rooted in art, technology and joy. Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday 8 December:

BEYOND THE PALE is excited to confirm the only Irish summer 2024 shows from the likes of Belgian electronic rock gods SOULWAX, Grammy-nominated xx front-woman ROMY, techno icon RICHIE HAWTIN.

New York hip-hop legends THE SUGARHILL GANG, top- notch indie-guitar act like Canada’s ALVVAYS and Australia’s COURTNEY BARNETT, and a long-awaited first ever Irish festival appearance for Washington veteran trip-hop pioneers THIEVERY CORPORATION’s as the bring their incredible renowned live show. Almost all these acts will perform their first show in Ireland post-pandemic.

These acts join the bunch of acts already announced for the lineup including funk soul maestros JUNGLE whose recently released fourth album has lifted them to a new level of popularity and pop sensation and multi Mercury Prize and 6-time BRIT nominee, JESSIE WARE, both of whom will bring their sophisticated sounds to their only live Irish setting next year

A diverse range of high-quality Irish acts are announced today for BEYOND THE PALE 2024, including enigmatic trad-metal fusionists THE SCRATCH, modern folk hero JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN, Belfast legendary producer and DJ DAVID HOLMES, hypnotic breakthrough singer and composer RACHAEL LAVELLE, the emotional folk songs of AILBHE REDDY, electronic pop from fast-rising Kilkenny duo 49th & MAIN and also the collaborative show by ELAINE MAI & MAYKAY, plus a very rare live show by instrumental post-rock heroes THE REDNECK MANIFESTO. Like the previously announced Dublin guitar band GILLA BAND, the Redneck Manifesto’s appearance at Beyond the Pale will also be their only show in Ireland in summer 2024.

BTP’24 will also see debut Irish shows for exciting overseas acts such as UK-Nigerian singer and musician OBONGJAYAR – who is currently riding high in the charts and airwaves with his collaboration with Fred Again ‘Adore You’; London-based instrumental producer CATCHING FLIES and HOLLY WALKER, the singer-songwriter whose tracks with Maribou State have seen a reach to huge audiences recently.

Other exciting new additions to the BTP’24 line-up include French soul and hiphop DJ/Producer FOLAMOUR, UK producer JAMES HOLDEN’s BAND, German electro DJ HELENA HAUFF, blissful electronic indie-pop from Marseille’s KID FRANCSECOLI, innovative multi-instrumentalist LA PRIEST and the dreamy techno of Germany’s FEJKA.

Legendary Scottish writer IRVINE WELSH will travel back to his former home to perform at what he has declared his ‘favourite festival in the world’, and new wave cult guitar band SHE WANTS REVENGE are also announced today, as are Austrian chillwave icons KRUDER & DORFMEISTER.

Tune back in, in the New Year as there are a lot more acts and events still to be announced in the lead up to the festival – including arts, comedy, theatre, food and wellness programmes – BEYOND THE PALE 2024 is again already shaping up to be the hit festival of the Irish summer.

Tickets go on sale now only from the festival website ItsBeyondThePale.ie. Only 3-day-tickets are sold (with camping included if preferred), no single day tickets will be sold.

*With a limited number of tickets available for this intimate outdoor communal gathering, punters are advised to get them as soon as they can!

BEYOND THE PALE 2024 – acts announced so far:

JUNGLE / JESSIE WARE / SOULWAX / ROMY / RICHIE HAWTIN / THIEVERY CORPORATION / ALVVAYS / COURTNEY BARNETT / THE SCRATCH / FOLAMOUR / NOVO AMOR / 2MANYDJS / THE SUGARHILL GANG / OBONGJAYAR / GILLA BAND / JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN / KELLY LEE OWENS / TOURIST / KRUDER & DORFMEISTER / THE REDNECK MANIFESTO / RIVAL CONSOLES / HELENA HAUFF / AILBHE REDDY / 49TH & MAIN / HANG MASSIVE / IRVINE WELSH/ DAITHí / JAMES HOLDEN BAND / KID FRANCESCOLI / CATCHING FLIES / DAVID HOLMES / SHE WANTS REVENGE / PARRA FOR CUVA / HOLLY WALKER / 808 STATE / ELAINE MAI & MAYKAY / JAMES HEATHER / RACHAEL LAVELLE / LA PRIEST / ANNA MIEKE / FEJKA / TROJAN SOUNDSYSTEM

WHAT PEOPLE HAVE SAID ABOUT BEYOND THE PALE:

“What a beautiful, essential event Beyond the Pale has already become. You can have pounding dance hedonism, cool bands, high-camp theatrics or a wellness retreat in the most wonderful tranquil surroundings. Its more than a festival, it’s complete rehab from the nonsense of everyday life.” Irvine Welsh

“In just its second edition, Beyond the Pale is quickly becoming a shining gem of the summer music scene. An uplifting celebration, there’s not enough space to cover every moment of class there”, James Hendicott, Dublin Gazette

“My second year at Beyond the Pale was even better than the first. This boutique beauty has immense attention to detail, the friendliest vibe, really cool line-up and gorgeous surrouindings’ Carl Loben, Editor, DJ Mag

“Beyond the Pale managed to bring something entirely new and idiosyncratic to the Irish festival landscape” – Four Four Magazine

“Beyond the Pale was absolutely magical”- Lisa Hannigan

“Gloriously fun… Beyond the Pale is set to become a new summer staple on the Irish festival scene” – Hot Press

“One of the best festivals we’ve ever played’ – Orbital

BEYOND THE PALE FESTIVAL 2024 runs at Glendalough Estate from June 21–23. Tickets on sale now – itsbeyondthepale.ie