Beyond The Pale festival announces line-up for Beyond The Plate

Beyond The Pale has announced its Beyond The Plate line-up and theme for this year!

Set in the beautiful Glendalough Estate in Co. Wicklow, Beyond The Pale will be marking its third celebration this year. The three-day festival is renowned for its relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere,

Now, ahead of its launch from June 21 to 23, the organisers behind Beyond The Pale have confirmed that Beyond The Plate’s theme for this year is: Culture, Customs and Craic.

As part of the 2024 festival, for the first time in its history, Beyond The Pale will be hosting a Bahay Midsummer Feast. Visitors will be able to attend a sit-down bookable restaurant from the award-winning food popup Bahay by Alex O’Neill and Richie Castillo.

The space will be curated to make you feel like you are stepping into a Filipino Bahay Kubo, a type of house indigenous to the Philippines. For just €50 per person, you will be able to experience delicious sharing plates and dishes from Bahay, bright Filipino flavours, using the best Irish ingredients.

Beyond The Plate’s focus is to re-imagine the concept of food festivals – visitors are encouraged to embrace the craic while celebrating all that we love about Irish food and drink.

Elsewhere, you can enjoy a whole host of entertainment across the weekend with three food-based plays: Splitting the G: A Controversy by Shamim de Brún, Ham & Cheese by JP McMahon and family friendly BAKE by Paul Curley.

If podcasts are your thing, you can attend live recordings of shows such as Flop Culture with Fionnuala Jones and drinks podcast The Centre Cut. Many of your favourite online creators, writers and broadcasters will be in attendance, including the likes of Louise McSharry, Cassie Stokes and Dee Laffan.

Of course, you can also be in great company with some incredible chefs, such as Aishling Moore from Goldie, Graham Herterich aka The Cupcake Bloke, and vegan chef Holly White.

There’s so much that Beyond The Plate has to offer this year! To book ahead for Bahay Midsummer Feast and to find out more about the festival, you can visit https://www.itsbeyondthepale.ie/.