‘Beyond excited’: Made In Chelsea’s Ashley James expecting baby #1

Made In Chelsea star Ashley James is expecting her first child.

The reality star and her boyfriend Tom Andrews revealed their joyous news over the weekend and fans are thrilled for the couple.

Alongside a photo of Ashley cradling her baby bump, she wrote, "I'm beyond excited / nervous to finally be able to share our incredibly happy news with you all – especially given I'm an open book who HATES keeping secrets."

In an interview with Hello Magazine, the mum-to-be revealed she is set to give birth in January.

She explained that she knew this was meant to be from the moment she found out she was pregnant.

"From the moment I found out, it felt so right," she gushed.

Tom added, "I was so happy as soon as I found out. No part of me felt scared. I'm over the moon about being a dad."

Huge congratulations to the parents to be! Next year will be off to quite the special start when their baby boy or girl arrives.