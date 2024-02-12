Beyonce announces Renaissance Act II & releases two new singles

Beyoncé fans should prepare to get in Formation as the Countdown is on for the singer’s new album.

Bey has delighted fans by announcing her Renaissance Act II album will be released on March 29, 2024, with a country music theme.

As well as revealing the second instalment in the trilogy of her Renaissance records, the hit songmaker has released two singles off the upcoming album.

The new songs, Texas Hold’Em and 16 Carriages were unveiled during the Super Bowl, as part of a Verizon ad campaign.

During the advert, the Single Ladies singer does everything she can to try and break the internet.

From sharing Lemonade to the public and ‘making ‘Beyonc-AI’ to running for ‘Beyonce of the United Stated’ and heading to space to perform her songs, nothing she does works.

In a last bid to break the internet, she reveals, “OK, they ready. Drop the new music”.

After the ad was released, Beyonce headed to Instagram to unveil more of an insight into the new music by sharing a teaser of Texas Hold’Em along with a video filmed in the dessert, before the screen reveals, “Act II. 3.29”.

The 42-year-old then shared the single artwork for the tune where she dons a silver metal bikini, statement earrings and a black cowboy hat.

The 16 carriages artwork shows a black and white photo of Beyonce wearing a bedazzled cowgirl-style shirt and another cowboy hat.

Beyonce already gave a nod to her country-themed album without fans releasing it as she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammys last week.

Renaissance Act I was first released in July 2022 and fans have been long-awaiting the second part of the track.

At the time, when announcing Renaissance would be released in three parts, Beyonce wrote, “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative”.