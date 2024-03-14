Better budgeting: save money and energy this Spring with Bord Gáis Energy

Almost three quarters (72%) of Irish people have set a savings goal for 2024 but over two thirds (67%) say there’s room to improve their budgeting skills. That’s according to new research from Bord Gáis Energy, a leading energy and services provider.

When it comes to what we’re saving for, 41% say they are saving for a rainy day, over a third (35%) are saving up for a holiday and 14% are putting money aside to carry out some home renovations.

The research was carried out to gain a deeper understanding of people’s budgeting and savings habits to launch Bord Gáis Energy’s new 616 Switch and Save Campaign. Customers can save up to €616 a year on their energy bills when they sign up to Bord Gáis Energy’s new dual fuel online offer.

As part of the campaign, Bord Gáis Energy has teamed up with money saving expert Kel Galavan, aka Mrs Smart Money HQ, to share her money saving tips to help everyone reach their saving goals. From the 12th of March, Bord Gáis Energy and Mrs Smart Money HQ are inviting the Irish public to follow along and join the 616 Challenge throughout March and April. Simply follow @bordgaisenergy and Mrs Smart Money HQ to learn more about how to save with clever switches and simple changes.

Commenting on these insights, Kel Galavan, expert money advisor said; “I’m delighted to be teaming up with Bord Gáis Energy to launch the 616 Challenge, empowering people to save money through simple tips and budgeting tricks.

Small changes to everyday behaviours can make a big impact on our savings. Whether you’re at the start of your budgeting journey or you're well on your way to reaching a long-term savings goal, conserving electricity to lower your utility bills is a great place to start.

The 616 Challenge provides everyone with tips and tricks to kick start their savings through conserving electricity. These range from cold-water laundry, to energy-efficient home cooking, task lighting and more! For an easy win, you can make the switch to Bord Gáis Energy for a limited time only to secure €616 annual savings.”

According to the Bord Gáis Energy poll, 52% of Irish people are saving up to €200 a month while 11% admit to not saving at all. Three quarters of people questioned say they consider themselves savvy spenders and tend to shop around for the best deals, but 14% admit to not always knowing what bills are coming out of their account and 11% say they simply don’t have time to shop around.

For more information or to switch to Bord Gáis Energy to save up to €616 on your annual bills, visit www.bordgaisenergy.ie.

T&Cs apply – see website for details