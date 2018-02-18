Best-selling Irish author Emma Hannigan has ‘little time left’ to live

Bestselling author Emma Hannigan has shared that she has 'very little time' left to live.

The Bray-based writer has battled cancer for 11 years.

Yesterday she posted on her website and Facebook page, saying: 'All good things must come to an end.'

'The time that I knew was borrowed must be given back soon, so it seems.'

The 45-year-old said that her doctors have 'thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this fight but all avenues have now been exhausted'.

'To say that I am heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it,' she wrote.

The author discovered she carries the Brca 1 cancer gene in 2005, according to the Irish Independent, which means she had a 50 percent chance of developing ovarian cancer and an 85 percent of developing breast cancer.

She underwent a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2006 as a preventative move that reduced her cancer risk to five percent.

Despite her surgery, Emma was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2007.

The bestselling writer shared some reflections on her website in the wake of her news: 'Faced with very little time can I tell you what screams out at me? Love.'

'Nothing else has much meaning anymore. Just the love I feel for the people I hold dear. My two babies (ok they both tower over me, but I’m still allowed call them my babies) my husband, my parents, my family, my friends and readers.'

'Yes you guys are up there on the short list. You’ve been an integral part of my existence and have championed me and held me in your virtual arms.'

Emma also hopes that her readers like her new book, Letters to My Daughters, which she is 'immensely proud of'.

The author spread the love in the post with her heartfelt words: 'The love in my heart is all that matters now. I am broken-hearted at having to say goodbye so if it’s alright we’ll say farewell instead…'

'Mind each other. Be kind to each other and hold those you love close by.'

'Life is so very precious. We never know the day or hour that it will be whipped away. So fill your days with as much happiness as you can muster.'