Benidorm’s Philip Olivier reveals partner in pregnant with baby no.5

Benidorm actor Philip Olivier, known for playing Jason Gallagher, has announced that he and his partner Amy Virtue are expecting their fifth baby together.

Philip took to Instagram to share the great news with a snap of his four children. His three sons are holding baby scans and wearing matching t-shirts that say, “Security, Little sister bodyguard”.

His daughter, who was born in September 2021, is wearing a babygrow that says, “I may be little but I’m going to be a big sister”.

Olivier captioned the post, “High five, here we go again”.

Celeb friends of the actor rushed to the comments to leave congratulatory messages for the 41-year-old. Television presenter Glenda Gilson wrote, “Congratulations”, followed by a clapping hand emoji.

Model Matt Peacock said, “Congratulations son xx”, with Love Island star Scott Thomas adding, “Amazing”, with heart emojis.

Fans of the actor, who also starred in Brookside where he played Timothy ‘Tinhead’ O’Leary, wrote kind messages for the star. One said, “Awwww congratulations such wonderful news. You have such a beautiful family”.

Another follower wrote, “Aww such lovely news! Congratulations”, with a third adding, “Congratulations to you are your family”

The exciting news comes just seven months after Amy gave birth to the couple’s fourth child, Renée.

Philip announced the news with a lovely snap of his sons cradling their newborn sister with the caption, “Then there was 4! Welcome to the Renée Olivier. Born 24th September weighing 10lb 3oz. Well done @olivierbrothers you are superwoman”.

The two also share Oscar, Sunny Ray and Phoenix.