Benedict Cumberbatch stars in trailer for thriller series ‘Eric’

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated series Eric.

This mystery-thriller series stars Benedict Cumberbatch and has been created by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Abi Morgan, known for The Split.

Eric, which is inspired by a true story, and also stars Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III, is set to join Netflix on May 30.

The trailer, which dropped today, shows Vincent (Cumberbatch) and Cassie (Hoffmann) struggling after their son Edgar goes missing.

Credit: Netflix

During a police conference, an official can be heard making an appeal to the public, stating, “48 hours since Edgar Anderson was last seen around 8.00am en-route to school. We’re urging anybody with information, however small, please come forward. Pick up the phone and help us bring Edgar home”.

Later in the trailer, a flashback appears and viewers see Edgar creating a puppet monster named Eric. Now that the boy is missing, Vincent decides to bring the puppet to life in order to find his son.

“I’m working on a new puppet. If we can get him on the show, then Edgar will see him. He’ll know how much we want him to come home”, Vincent tells Cassie before she admits, “You’re going crazy”.

Vincent’s voice can be heard saying, “He’s the monster every child wants when they’re lost and need to be found. This is Edgar’s idea and I want to make it real”, over flashes of the chilling New York nightlife.

Credit: Netflix

The official Netflix synopsis of the series reveals, “Set in 1980s New York, Eric is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school”.

“Vincent, one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile”.

It continues, “Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home”.

Watch the full trailer below: