Bellamianta’s new face tanning serum is a summer gamechanger

Summer is here at last which means it’s finally time to enjoy that glorious sunshine… except after two days of clear blue skies we’re back to dull and overcast typical Irish weather.

No worries, we’ll just have to fake it! That means treating ourselves to a self-care evening, applying our favourite luxury tanning products — including Bellamianta’s brand new face tanning serum.

Their hotly anticipated Hyaluronic Face Tanning Serum is a product which has been in the making for the last 4 years. Here to transform tired-looking skin while leaving a natural golden glow, Ireland’s favourite tan brand’s newest launch means we will never have to forgo our nightly skincare routines to ensure our tan develops seamlessly – we can now have both!

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, which instantly hydrates and plumps the skin, Sodium Hyaluronate, which smooths fine lines, Niacinamide, known to visibly improve uneven skin tone and enlarged pores, Patented Peptides, proven to reduce wrinkles in 1 month, Elderflower Extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties, firms the skin, improves complexion and skin tone and Bilberry Extract, which is one of the best sources of antioxidant compounds, strengthens the skin against signs of redness and is known to boost the skin’s environmental defences in the presence of UVA light. This unique blend of ingredients impart a youthful radiance onto the skin while the gradual tanner leaves you with a natural, healthy glow.

This ultra-hydrating fluid is also full of Antioxidants, Vitamins B, C and E, which work together to support the skin's barrier strength, tackle and prevent dehydration, and plump your skin for a glowing, healthy look.

Hyaluronic Acid has become something of a beauty buzzword of late, and not without good reason. This skincare superhero can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, meaning it infuses even the most dehydrated complexions with much-needed moisture. Naturally produced in the body, as we grow older its levels decline meaning our skin will become drier with age. Suitable for all skin types, Hyaluronic Acid transforms lacklustre skin into a flawless finish in no time.

Suitable for everyday use, apply 2-3 pumps to clean and dry face and neck for light to medium glow and for a deeper, darker glow, add up to 5 pumps.

The Hyaluronic Face Tanning Serum, RRP €39.99 / £34.99, is available from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide