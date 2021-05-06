Bellamianta’s tanning mousse has been given a fresh new look

Few things in life feel as good as waking up in the morning to a gloriously bronzed tan. However, many of us weren’t lucky enough to be blessed with that natural glow — instead we opt for our favourite bottle of fake tan, which just so happens to be the iconic Bellamianta luxury tanning mousse.

Now, our beloved tanning brand has been given a fresh new look so that it glistens just as much on the outside as it does on the inside, with this rose gold rebrand.

The award-winning Tanning Mousse, which was the first release from the brand in its Dark hue alongside their coveted Tanning Lotion, is now available in Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark shades. This must have instantly became a firm favourite of the tanning elite and is now an essential in beauty arsenal’s across the country to create a fuss free, natural glow.

Infused with natural fruit extracts and skin loving ingredients, the Tanning Mousse is suitable for dry or irritated skin, is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid for added hydration, Shea Butter and Aloe Vera as well as Vitamins A, C and E which sooth and restore skin elasticity.

This tanning essential’s benefits are endless for the skin, including firming, toning, anti-aging and healing all the while adding a luscious glow. True to the brands Vegan, Cruelty Free and PETA Approved nature, the Tanning Mousse combines Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s signature guide colour with their 60- second fast dry system, meaning your tan is ready to wear instantly.

Working with the skin’s melanin to provide a perfectly natural, golden glow every time, your chosen shade will develop into a light glow after 2hrs, medium after 3hrs and a dark hue after 4hrs+ with no transfer onto clothes and will last up to 7 days. Its guide colour on application ensures you have complete control resulting in a seamless olive-toned finish.

The Newly Rebranded Tanning Mousse, RRP €25 / £19.99, is available from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide