Bellamianta launches luxury Christmas tanning set and it’s a steal

The Bella Babes Kit from Bellamianta Luxury Tanning is sure to be the go-to present for all tan lovers this festive season. Promising to keep your golden glow gleaming and topped up, the latest addition from Irelands Number 1 premium tanning brand, which is exclusive to Boots Ireland and Boots.ie as one of their coveted Local Irish Gifts, is an 8 Piece Tanning Set valued at €130. It includes all of their must-have in seriously pretty rose gold and blush pink hue box. It’s so pretty, you don’t even need to wrap it!

But the icing on the cake is that for a limited time only the Bella Babes Ultimate 8 Piece Tanning Kit will be on promotion in Boots Ireland and Boots.ie for €49.99, with RRP thereafter €130. Whether it’s for you or if you’re in the mood for giving this Christmas, the Bella Babes Kit is the perfect set for tan lovers up.

It’s packed with full of Bellamianta full-size Luxury Tanning favourites, all dressed in the brands new look and feel, with a new addition from the brand, this set has everything to help you prep, tan and maintain your golden glow.

The Bella Babes – Ultimate 8 Piece Luxury Tanning Kit includes:

Luxury Body Tanning Brush – NEW this year

A new addition to the Bellamianta luxury tanning family – the Luxury Body Tanning Brush is introducing a new era of application. The soft, flat and densely bristled body brush is gentle against the skin. It’s synthetic bristles and luxurious mental handle give the perfect amount of control when buffing in your desired products, resulting in an even application. The Luxury Body Tanning Brush can be used with any of the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning self-tan or bronzing products.

Tanning Mousse in Medium

The brands cult tanning essential, the Tanning Mousse, is a firm favourite of the tanning elite. Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s signature guide colour combined with the 60-second fast dry system means that your tan is ready to wear and will develop into a light tan after 2hrs, medium tan after 3hrs and a dark tan after 4hrs+ with no transfer onto clothes. The ultra-smart hydration system ensures that while the tan dries, the light formula is working to hydrate the skin, ensuring an even wear off without the dreaded snakeskin effect.

Instant Body Makeup in Dark

Seamlessly smoothing imperfections, pores, stretch marks, blemishes and evening out skin tone, Flawless Filter is a real-life Instagram filter, making it a must-have tanning accessory. It’s designed to bronze and gloss your skin giving you an HD Finish with a gorgeous iridescent glow. This adds coverage to mask all imperfections making it the perfect Body Makeup for every occasion. Ideal to use on top of your fake tan or to enhance your natural glow.

Glycolic Body Scrub

This skincare multitasker, with 4% glycolic, uses a combination of rich oils, Avocado & cleansing Sunflower Oil, to soften the skin and gently exfoliate. Using a mixture of AHA’s, Glycolic and Lactic Acid, this skin saviour leaves you feeling smooth and fresh, ready for your next tanning application.

Tanning Moisturiser

Bellamianta approached their gradual tanning moisturiser from an innovative perspective. What particularly concerns people about gradual tanning is the wearing-off process. Nobody wants flaky, patchy or scaly-looking skin. This formula, however, contains natural exfoliators that guarantee an even wear-off.

Bronzing Powder

This golden flecked, finely milled powder adds subtle coverage to the skin, while the ultra-fine light-reflecting particles leave you with a diffused radiance that is perfect for every occasion. The lightweight and ultra-fine pigments enhance the skin’s natural undertones for a truly unique skin-perfecting finish. A quick swirl with a brush encapsulates the light-diffusing particles to give the perfect colour pay-off both on its own or combined with your favourite Bellamianta Tan.

Luxury Exfoliating Glove

An essential for pre tanning preparation ensuring you have a clean canvas ahead of your next Bellamianta Luxury Tanning application, now available with a shower loop.

Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

The must-have tanning tool for a seamless even application each and every time.

This is a seriously good gift jam-packed with everything you need to have flawless tan. The Bellamianta Bella Babes Kit has a RRP €130 but is on-sale for €49.99 for a limited time only. It is available from Boots stores across the country www.boots.ie.