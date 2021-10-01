Bellamianta Christmas gift set has dropped & its exceptional value

Embrace the ultimate glistening glow this festive season with the new Glowing Goddess Gift Set from Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. The perfect gift for the tan lover in your life, or yourself of course, the new Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Gift Set is an essential for those who desire a deeply delicious hue throughout the holiday season.

Promising to keep your skin golden and gleaming, the latest addition from Ireland’s Number 1 premium tanning brand, which is exclusive to Boots Ireland and Boots.ie as one of their coveted Local Irish Gifts, is an 8 Piece Tanning Set valued at €140, includes the cult classic Dark Tanning Mousse, Tanning Moisturiser, Glycolic Body Scrub, Bronzing Powder, Precision Body Brush, Luxury Tanning Mitt, Luxury Exfoliating Mitt and the NEW Illuminating Bronzing Drops all of which are packaged in the brands dazzling rose gold and blush pink hue’d rebrand.

For a limited time only the Glowing Goddess Ultimate 8 Piece Tanning Gift Set will be on promotion in Boots Ireland and Boots.ie for €49.99, with RRP thereafter €140.

Be it for yourself, or if you’re in the mood for giving this Christmas, the Glowing Goddess Gift Set is the perfect collection of fan favourites and skin-loving essentials for tan lovers up and down the country. Packed full of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s best-selling products, all dressed in the brands new look and feel, with a new addition from the brand, this set has everything to help you prep, tan and maintain your golden glow.

Glowing Goddess – Ultimate 8 Piece Luxury Tanning Gift Set Includes:

NEW Illuminating Bronzing Drops

A new addition to the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Family – the Illuminating Bronzing Drops are the answer to all of your lit from within desires. The silken liquid effortlessly bronzes the skin, all the while hydrating and moisturising, leaving you instantly resembling a bronzed bombshell. Featuring light-reflecting pearls, which impart a mesmerising glistening glow, this unique serum is infused with Blueberry & Pomegranate Seed Oil, which hydrate and boost the skin – creating a luxurious glossy finish and instantly radiant complexion.

Packed with super hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, this illuminating wonder serum will plump out fine lines in an instant resulting in a soft, dewy, bronzed look. Designed to be worn over your faux glow or natural sunkissed skin, each micro-fine drop floats over the body creating light-catching luminosity. The weightless formula can be worn alone, or layered over skincare, primer or foundation. The high-impact illuminating bronzer blends effortlessly onto the body for a soft-focus finish that is uniquely buildable – allowing you to dial up your bronze up from a soft wash of warmth to a deep sunkissed glow.

Tanning Mousse in Dark

The brands cult tanning essential, the Tanning Mousse, is a firm favourite of the tanning elite. Bellamianta Luxury Tanning’s signature guide colour combined with the 60-second fast dry system means that your tan is ready to wear and will develop into a light tan after 2hrs, medium tan after 3hrs and a dark tan after 4hrs+ with no transfer onto clothes. The ultra-smart hydration system ensures that while the tan dries, the light formula is working to hydrate the skin, ensuring an even wear off without the dreaded snakeskin effect.

Glycolic Body Scrub

This skincare multitasker, with 4% glycolic, uses a combination of rich oils, Avocado & cleansing Sunflower Oil, to soften the skin and gently exfoliate. Using a mixture of AHA’s, Glycolic and Lactic Acid, this skin saviour leaves you feeling smooth and fresh, ready for your next tanning application.

Tanning Moisturiser

Bellamianta approached their gradual tanning moisturiser from an innovative perspective. What particularly concerns people about gradual tanning is the wearing-off process. Nobody wants flaky, patchy or scaly-looking skin. This formula, however, contains natural exfoliators that guarantee an even wear-off.

Bronzing Powder

This golden flecked, finely milled powder adds subtle coverage to the skin, while the ultra-fine light-reflecting particles leave you with a diffused radiance that is perfect for every occasion. The lightweight and ultra-fine pigments enhance the skin’s natural undertones for a truly unique skin-perfecting finish. A quick swirl with a brush encapsulates the light-diffusing particles to give the perfect colour pay-off both on its own or combined with your favourite Bellamianta Tan.

Precision Body Brush

Velvety soft, and densely bristled, this curved brush is designed to expertly apply and seamlessly buff in liquid tan and highlighters onto the skin, resulting in a perfect finish each and every time. Lightly buff in liquid products onto the face, shoulders, collarbone, arms and legs for a naturally diffused radiance.

Luxury Exfoliating Glove

An essential for pre tanning preparation ensuring you have a clean canvas ahead of your next Bellamianta Luxury Tanning application, now available with a shower loop.

Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt

The must-have tanning tool for a seamless even application each and every time.

The Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Glowing Goddess Gift Set, RRP €140, is available from Boots stores across the country and Boots Online via www.boots.ie and www.boots.com