Bellamianta celebrates women of all ages, sizes & walks of life as part of new campaign.

Bellamianta has launched their latest campaign showcasing a range of fabulous women of all ages, sizes, and walks of life, as part of their mission to pave the way in putting diversity and inclusion at the forefront of today’s beauty industry.

As leaders in their field, the team at the luxury tan and cosmetics brand are determined to highlight the importance of representation in what is an ever-changing landscape. Featuring ten Irish women, this campaign represents a new world of modern, and most importantly, inclusive beauty ideals.

CEO of Bellamianta Linda Stinson says “We’re constantly listening and learning. The women you see here are all REAL Bellamianta users who applied for and won a place to be a part of this campaign. We wanted to really make a fuss of them so they all enjoyed a night in Dublin’s Westbury Hotel and had a meal in Wilde restaurant which was the perfect opportunity for them to connect and get to know one another and for us to show them how much we value their taking part in such an important campaign.At Bellamianta, wetruly believe that being you is the most beautiful thing you can be and we wanted to inspire women nationwide to completely embrace loving themselves.”

CEO of Bellamianta Linda convinced her own Mother Collette [who usually works behind the scenes in Bellamianta] to take part. Collette says, “I’m always the one taking the pictures and hiding behind the camera, so this was a new experience for me. I love that we are all so different, different personalities, different sizes, young and old.” A cancer survivor, Colette found that being in the presence of this inspiring bunch had a hugely positive impact on her. She says, “There are so many women in this campaign with much bigger problems and that puts things into perspective for me. It’s been such a joy to be a part of celebrating women from all walks of life.”

The ten women featured in the campaign are helping Bellamianta to launch their new and improved luxury formulas where skincare meets tanning. Formulated with some supercharged DHA, the new formulas also feature organically derived tan enhancer guaranteeing you the same signature Bellamianta glow that you know and love.

The new formulas are also packed to the brim with even more natural skin loving ingredients: from Natural Fruit Extracts e.g. Cucumber, Melon, Blueberry, Goji berry, Mango, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Papaya, Pomegranate, to Hyaluronic Acid, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Witch Hazel Extract, and Vitamins A, B, C. Not only that but the formulas are suited to all skin types.

Shauntelle Tynan is another participant who is in recovery from a rare autoimmune cancer. Taking part in this campaign has helped her to push herself out of her comfort zone, and celebrate the body that she’s in. She says, “That’s what I love about this shoot. It’s real people, with real stories, and we need to see more images of women with bodies like mine. It’s the type of campaign I would want my daughters to see. Everyone has such a powerful story to tell.”

Amongst the other participants is semi-retired nurse Irene McKee whose Granddaughter entered for them both. Irene says, “They said, we want your Nanny!” [laughs] The oldest participant, Irene sadly lost her husband a few years ago, and while it has been a difficult time for her, being a part of this campaign has helped her to spark joy once again. She says, “I have realised at my age you can still get out, talk to people, and have a good time so I hope I inspire other women my age who will see this! All of these women are inspirational to me and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Bellamianta, meaning Beautiful Aspirations, put skincare first and foremost in their vast range of products, ensuring all are formulated with natural extracts and clean ingredients making them the ultimate skin treatment. Their sumptuous formulas are filled with natural moisturisers and enriched with shea butter and aloe vera which through vitamin A, C & E soothe and restore skin elasticity, and enriched with Pentavitin®, which hydrates the skin from within. These hard-working ingredients are carefully chosen and blended to provide a moisturised, longer-lasting tan that are free from Parabens, Harsh Chemicals, GMO’s, Perfume, Alcohol, Animal derivatives, Petrochemicals, Sulphates and Silicones, making them cruelty-free, vegan and safe to use while pregnant.

When you cross beauty with skin-based nutrition, you arrive at Bellamianta Luxury Tanning. Healthy, clean formulas that don’t compromise on performance.

All of the wonderful women featured in the being you is beautiful campaign:

Collette MacNamee, County Tyrone

A cancer survivor who was first diagnosed in January 2018. Collette is the Mum of Bellamianta CEO Linda Stinson. She describes herself as a person who “always looks forward. “Despite everything she has been through, she is determined to enjoy life and had a great laugh on the day of the photoshoot.

Shauntelle Tynan, County Wexford

Shauntelle is another participant who is in recovery from a rare autoimmune cancer called Multisystem Histiocytosis. In the last few years she underwent treatment and clinical trials in Texas returning home before the pandemic with an appreciation for her life. She says, “I am still building myself back up and will be for a long time. The medication has taken its toll and that makes me insecure at times. “Shauntelle is thrilled to play her part in this and says, “It’s the type of campaign I would want my daughters to see.”

Collette Corr, County Tyrone

Describing herself as Loyal, Friendly and Outgoing, Collette has been at the core of the Bellamianta team since the very beginning. When speaking about being a part of the campaign, Collette said “This is totally out of my comfort zone and very far from anything I would ever have imagined I would be part of. I have been at the administration side of numerous shoots but was never part of the “fun” side. The opportunity arose for the “Real Women” shoot and I thought, why not, it was time to practise what I preached.”

Sarah Kelly, County Kildare

Sarah Kelly says that “Growing up I always felt restricted by my size [and that she didn’t fit into] the stereotypical image I would see on social media.” Her weight resulted in a struggle with deep depression in her 20s which almost cost her life. She credits her Mom for pulling her through that difficult time as she would always tell her, “You have to see what we see.“ Now Sarah hopes to be a positive voice for others as well.

Leona O’Malley, County Carlow

Leona is an accountant and full-time carer to her husband. After a difficult few years, she felt taking part in this would be a chance to take some time for herself. She says, “It’s hard not to look in the mirror and pick ten things you’d like to change but I am working on that for myself and for my daughters.”

Irene McKee, County Tyrone

Irene is a semi-retired nurse who lost her husband a few years ago. While it has been a difficult road for her, as the oldest participant, she wants to encourage others to “get out, talk to people and have a good time!”

Louise Casey, County Down

Louise is a Mum of 3-year-old twin daughters and an entrepreneur. She says “As a mum of twin girls I want them to see me as someone who has embraced my body and loves the skin that I am in. Life is short so I want to grab any opportunity I can.”

Jane Reid, County Meath

Jane has had Alopecia for 25 years and says that is only in the last few years that she has truly embraced it. She says, “I realised that I am beautiful as I am. I want to show others their insecurities are what make them so special. That they should be proud of them.”

Megan McNeill, County Antrim

Megan, who has Crohn’s disease and regularly shares her day-to-day life living with Crohn’s on Instagram, says, “I want other young women or men like me to see the representation of a stoma bag so it becomes normal to have a model with a physical difference. I do not let my illness define me but only add to my story.”

Ciara Doherty, Belfast.

Ciara works as a Civil Engineer in construction. She says, “People expect you to look or dress a certain way, maybe more masculine. However, love being womanly. Being part of something like this is of course daunting, but I like pushing the boundaries. Happiness is always at the other side of un-comfortable. I’m ready to get uncomfortable and have fun along the way.”