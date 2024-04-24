Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday tribute to sister Gigi

Bella Hadid has penned a heartfelt tribute to her older sister Gigi.

Bella is celebrating her sister’s 29th birthday and to mark the special day, she’s shared a moving tribute to Gigi alongside sweet photos.

The model revealed she’s ‘proud’ to be Gigi’s sister and praised how great of a mother Gigi is to her three-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.

Bella showcased a collection of photos of her and her model sister from throughout their childhood up until their adult years to her 60.7M Instagram followers.

The pictures show them at modelling photoshoots together and posing together as little girls.

In the caption of the post, the 27-year-old wrote, “Happy birthday princess of genovia I love you so much Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong”.

“Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for. I feel so lucky. You are the best &coolest mama , best sister, best daughter, and best friend. Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky , indeed!”.

Bella closed off by adding, “I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly , giggles , sissy pantelones for life”.

She later unveiled more pictures from when they were younger and said, “built in best friend ™️Birthday girl @gigihadid”.

Bella and Gigi’s mum Yolanda, best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also penned a heartwarming birthday message to her eldest daughter.

Posting pictures of herself and her daughter to her 3.7M Instagram followers, Yolanda wrote, “Happy birthday my love, cheers to another journey around the sun…. I pray that each day love, health, and happiness will come your way”.

“It has been an honor to walk this journey of life with you, the highs the lows and everything in between! Thank you for being an extraordinary daughter to me and incredible mother to khai, as you know she is the absolute greatest gift and joy in our family”.

“I am so proud of all that you have accomplished and for being the resilient young woman that you are while navigating life with kindness and grace. I love you my Gigi”.