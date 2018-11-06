Bella Hadid responds to ‘skinny’ body shamers ahead of VS show

Bella Hadid has posted to Instagram to share her excitement to walk in the upcoming Victorias Secret Fashion Show.

Taking to Instagram the model uploaded a series of snaps of herself posing in a black underwear set, but was quickly attacked by body shamers for her thin frame.

'@victoriassecret fittings today. I can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever,' she wrote in the caption..

'Need to give up that cotton ball diet for a real meal,' wrote one commentator. 'Sad. Eat some ribs, and then maybe we won’t have to see so many,' said another.

'Yeah, I literally feel like I have to look like this to be pretty…and that’s messed up,' another follower wrote.

Bella responded to the negativity in a pretty simple and dignified manner.

The model later amended her caption to address the comments being made about her body.

'All body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet,' she added.

Bella's weight has been a topic of conversation since 2016. The star was perviously accused of "glamorising anorexia" on social media, particularly in one a black and white photo from Decemeber 2016, in which her thigh gap and prominent ribs are clearly visible.

"Your ribs. Eat. Dangerous role model for young girls looking at you as an idol," said one commenter.

"Is she anorexic? Stop glamorising eating disorders!" said another. Another wrote 'your body is goals.'

Bella has previously been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a disorder which causes both weight loss and weight gain in sufferers as it effects the metabolism.

However two years ago, Bella told Business Insider: 'I’ve been eating hard protein every day, and working out for three hours every day.'

'It’s crazy but I think that if you set your mind to something, I think you can succeed.'