Bedroom Music: So these are the songs people like to make babies to

With everyone spending a lot more time than usual at home this past year, we’ve seen many of our friends, family and even quite a few of our favourite celebs decide that there was no better time than now to start a family.

And what better way to make babies, than with a little bit of bedroom music! There’s nothing like a good song to get you and your special someone in the mood for love, and a new report by greetings card marketplace, thortful.com, reveals the songs people make babies to.

To create the list, thortful analysed live birth data from the Office of National Statistics to reveal the most common dates babies were conceived. From this, they found the songs that were number one on each date.

The findings show that plenty of people were getting cuddly over Christmas, as many of the top songs were Christmas number ones.

The song that comes out on top was ‘Somethin’ Stupid’, the kitschy Christmas duet between Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman. Yes, really. There was a baby boom of 24,715 births nine months after Christmas 2001!

Other songs to make the list include Bob the Builder’s ‘Can We Fix It?’, ‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga, and ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber – whoever said romance was dead!?

There are also a few sad songs on the list like ‘Wherever You Are’ and ‘Mad World’, the shock Christmas hit from 2003 – potentially responsible for the birth of 17,961 babies, all blissfully unaware of their mournful start in the world.

Here are the top 20 most popular songs which parents like to make babies to:

Rank

Song

Artist

Babies Born

1

Somethin' Stupid

Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

24715

2

Mad World*

Michael Andrews and Gary Jules

17961

3

Patience

Take That

17228

4

Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Band Aid 20

16255

5

Love Yourself

Justin Bieber

15189

6

Can We Fix It?

Bob the Builder

15023

7

Sound of the Underground

Girls Aloud

13698

8

Bad Romance

Lady Gaga

13465

9

Hallelujah

Alexandra Burke

13220

10

Impossible

James Arthur

13094

11

A Moment Like This

Leona Lewis

12919

12

Stickwithu

Pussycat Dolls

12545

13

Saturday Night

Whigfield

12365

14

Love Is All Around

Wet Wet Wet

12302

15

Too Much

Spice Girls

1214

16

Wannabe

Spice Girls

11945

17

Killing in the Name

Rag Against the Machine

11441

18

Wherever You Are

Military Wives with Gareth Malone

11440

19

Cannonball

Little Mix

11328

20

Somewhere Only We Know

Lily Allen

10915

 

