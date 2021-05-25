Bedroom Music: So these are the songs people like to make babies to

With everyone spending a lot more time than usual at home this past year, we’ve seen many of our friends, family and even quite a few of our favourite celebs decide that there was no better time than now to start a family.

And what better way to make babies, than with a little bit of bedroom music! There’s nothing like a good song to get you and your special someone in the mood for love, and a new report by greetings card marketplace, thortful.com, reveals the songs people make babies to.

To create the list, thortful analysed live birth data from the Office of National Statistics to reveal the most common dates babies were conceived. From this, they found the songs that were number one on each date.

The findings show that plenty of people were getting cuddly over Christmas, as many of the top songs were Christmas number ones.

The song that comes out on top was ‘Somethin’ Stupid’, the kitschy Christmas duet between Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman. Yes, really. There was a baby boom of 24,715 births nine months after Christmas 2001!

Other songs to make the list include Bob the Builder’s ‘Can We Fix It?’, ‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga, and ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber – whoever said romance was dead!?

There are also a few sad songs on the list like ‘Wherever You Are’ and ‘Mad World’, the shock Christmas hit from 2003 – potentially responsible for the birth of 17,961 babies, all blissfully unaware of their mournful start in the world.

Here are the top 20 most popular songs which parents like to make babies to: