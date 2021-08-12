"Bedroom hair" – this trend is easy to create with this must use product.

Let’s face it, who doesn’t want tousled, sexy bedroom hair? And sure, we’d all like to say, ‘I woke up like this’ but the reality is usually a very different story. Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair puts touchable texture, separation and movement into the hair, while still allowing you (or someone special) to run your fingers through from roots to tips – the epitome of sexy, bedroom hair with just the right amount of texture.

‘Bedroom Hair’ is the ideal companionship of hold, shine and flexibility for all hair types, lengths and textures. This flexible, texturising finishing spray delivers perfectly imperfect locks every time with a pliable hold for your natural waves and curls. The look appears spontaneous, simple and suggestive – the “I woke up like this” hair you have been dreaming about.

‘Bedroom Hair’ is made up of key hero ingredients to add texture and protect the hair. Camellia Leaf Extract is a condition enhancer that is naturally rich in antioxidants and will give hair greater elasticity, while Sunflower Seed Extract provides protections and nutrients essential to hair health and strength. Ginger Root Extract offers strength and light conditioning benefits and vegetable glycerin protects hair from moisture loss.

Speaking about his inspiration behind the product, Brand Founder, Kevin Murphy, said: “We know that post-nap hair is hot, sexy and sensual with the right amount of volume and texture. I wanted a product that could transform your hair instantly into “bedroom hair” and still be touchable and moveable. Back in the lab, we looked for weightless invisible ingredients to create ‘Bedroom Hair’, because to be truly sexy, you need to be able to run your hands through your hair. I set out to solve these issues while keeping the texture and separation needed, and I am pleased to say we have it solved with ‘Bedroom Hair’.”

Kevin Murphy ‘Bedroom Hair’ is available on www.kevinmurphystore.ie and in Kevin Murphy salons nationwide.