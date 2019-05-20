Beauty Products of the Week: Gorgeous L’Occitane goodies

Choosing that very special beauty product at the week can be difficult, there is an extensive list of brands and exciting new collections involved.

This week, however, it has never been easier to decide what our faves are; L'Occitane's new lip and mega mask collection has absolutely swept the competition away.

We're already huge fans of the legendary Provence-inspired company, which prides itself on creating high quality products and preserving the natural beauty of the environment.

As if we didn't love them before, now L'Occitane are releasing their incredible lip collection, featuring moisturising balms, scrubs and lipstick infused with fruits, vegetables and herbs from Provence and the Mediterranean Basin.

Alongside their unprecedented new lip care and make-up collection, they're also gifting the world with their new mega masks; one to exfoliate for radiance, one which soothes the skin and one that purifies it.

Words can't explain how excited we were to test out these goodies, and they truly live up the hype. Between the freshness of their natural ingredients and their ability to cater for all skin types, what's not to love?

1. Lip scrub collection in 'Marmalade Kiss', 'Raspberry Crush' and 'Fabulous Fig':

Apply their new lip scrubs to damp lips, gently massage and then rinse off with water for the perfect base before moisturising. They truly are the perfect preparation ritual before using lip balm and lipstick.

L'Occitane's 'Marmalade Kiss' delicious lip scrub contains Vitamin E and is enriched with pomegranate oil, pomelo, mandarin extract and carrot for exfoliating perfection.

If you're looking for a sweeter taste to be left on your mouth, 'Raspberry Crush' and 'Fabulous Fig' have extracts from the fruit which bears their name, and we honestly can't get enough of the trio.

Coming in at just €16 each, the lip scrubs won't break the bank to get your mouth feeling fresh and fruity. You can nab all three scrubs on their website now, before they're out of stock.

2. Fruity Lip Profector and 3-in-1 Delicious Multi-Balm

This duo are truly the most iconic way to soften up your lips this summer. As well as the Fruity Lip Perfector and 3-in-1 Delicious Multi-Balm, L'Occitane have added four fruity lip balms to deliver hydration and keep your mouth feeling exquisitely soft, for just €22 each.

Vitamin-rich fruits from Provence can be captured in treats for your lips, with all four delicious tinted lip balms boasting a creamy texture and sunny scent. The four flavours come in a range of colours and tastes; 'Miss Grenadine', 'Pink Calisson', sunny orange 'Carrot Fizz' and soft purple 'Gimme Mauve'.

The Fruity Lip Perfector is ideal for moisturising and adjusting the pH of your lips to show off their natural colour. It comes in a handy stick form, and uses a plumping formula for enhanced texture. We love how the yellow shade turns pink when it touches your lips, such a gorgeous treat.

The 3-in-1 Delicious Multi-Balm is the perfect primer to prepare the lips for lipstick, as a softening balm or a rich overnight mask. Long-lasting nourishment has never been so easy to achieve, using the beneficial properties of a blend of botanical oils.

3. Fruity Lipsticks

L'Occitane's groundbreaking new fruity lipsticks are beautifully colourful and smell positively gorgeous.

The range features nude, subtle shades for keeping it fresh and light, orange and scarlet tones for turning the heat up, and pink and violet hues for making an impression.

Each of the eight shades has something special, but our personal faves are 'Flamingo Kiss' and 'Provence Calling'. The fuchsia and purple colour splashes matched with fruity scents and ingredients are what make these goodies our faves this week.

For only €22, these lipsticks are absolutely unmissable. Head over to L'Occitane's website to choose your favourites.

4. Trio of mega-masks for that ready, set, glow mood

L'Occitane's Radiance Scrub, Soothing Mask and Purifying Mask are next level gorgeous, your skin will thank you for these.

The Soothing Mask is enriched with fresh blackcurrants from the Ardèche, and contains magnesium and calcium for maximising skin function. The gentle exfoliation of the blackcurrant seeds provide an instant refreshing sensation.

The Purifying Mask is made from freshly-cut, organic thyme from Provence, and the mattifying texture absorbs excess sebum and gently exfoliates. The Radiance Scrub contains natural fruit acids to remove the dead cells to leave you with your best complexion.

Nab the trio of mega-masks on L'Occitane's website now for just €32 each.