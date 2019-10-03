Beauty Product of The Week: Glow up your life with Bondi Sands Glo

If like us you completely refuse to accept that the summer is over, this week’s Beauty Product of The Week will bring a smile to your not-so-sun kissed face. The cold season has appeared from nowhere it seems, and us summer-lovers are dreading the effects it might have on our complexion.

We need a saviour- something that will help us keep our glow as the days get short and sunny afternoons seem like a distant memory. This is where Bondi Sands comes in. With their brand-new range of ‘GLO’ products, you can hang on to your summer glow this autumn.

The new range is perfect for busy ladies (and gentlemen) who wish to glow up instantly. With three new instant tan products: Gloss, Matte and Shimmer, Bondi Sands has your sunless tanning needs covered. This gorge new range blurs the lines between self-tan and makeup, providing instant colour and texture that lasts. With shimmering colour and high shine luminosity, Bondi Sands Glo smooths out imperfections and is customisable for the face and body.

GLO MATTE ONE DAY TAN: Think Australian Summer, bottled. GLO matte will give you a natural beach babe tan, providing instant lustre and matte colour to skin. The skin perfecting formula can be used to top up both natural or self-tan, or to contour the face and body with a bronzing brush.

GLO SHIMMER ONE DAY TAN: For that lit-from-within glow, GLO shimmer one day tan is infused with light reﬂecting particles to highlight, giving you a glistening bronzed ﬁnish. Buff across the collarbone, cheekbones, eyelids and beyond, to enhance your skin’s natural radiance. Alternatively, mix with foundation to customise your glow and add a delicate sheen to your skin.

GLO GLOSS FINISHING GLOW: Worn on top of GLO Shimmer, GLO Matte or alone, GLO gloss finishing glow delivers both colour and texture to create a bronzed dewy look. A definite beauty bag essential, the reﬂective high-shine formula highlights your face and body, adorning your skin with radiance.

Transporting the Australian summer is what Bondi Sands do best, and as the gloomy Irish winter approaches, the new GLO range is JUST what the doctor ordered to keep us looking glowy and sun-kissed.

Pick up your Bondi Sands ‘GLO’ products today for just €11.99. Available at Cloud10beauty, Lloyds, McCauley’s and independent pharmacies nationwide.