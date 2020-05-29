Beauty must-have: This €8.50 concealer covers up acne perfectly

Summer is officially here. The sun is shining, temperatures are rising and we are having barbecues for dinner way too often.

The sunny weather has certainly lifted our spirits, especially now that we’re finally able to whip out our collection of sun dresses that have been gathering dust in the wardrobe.

If, like us, you cannot stand wearing a full face of make-up during the warm weather then we’ve got the ultimate summer beauty must-have for you. If you need a lightweight product that’ll cover up blemishes and acne during the summer months then allow us to introduce you to the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer.

The concealer is available in 24 highly pigmented hues, and has the perfect shade for pasty pale girls like us!

Photo: NYX UK

It has three major complexion musts covered. You can use the blendable, matte formula to camouflage skin issues, brighten up your face or to use as a contour.

The NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer also gives full coverage with a finish that lasts for up to 24 hours.

The best thing about it is how affordable it is. You can pick up the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer for a mere €8.50 (£6.40) from your local Boots store.