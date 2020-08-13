Beauty must-have: Fall in love with the CND autumn collection

Summer is great but don’t you just love when the season starts to change, and you can move into your autumn/winter wardrobe? It is one of our favourite times of year.

With many beauty brands now releasing Autumn Collections, it is also a key time of year to embrace new colours and beauty trends for the season. This year, CND’s Autumn Addict collection, a selection of six, enchantingly earthy tones is just gorgeous.

Available in CND Vinylux Long Wear Polish, this luscious range embodies the shift in seasons with pigmented, neutral shades. The collection includes: Pacific Rose, a sweet rosy pink; Gala Girl, a classic nude with a feminine touch; Sweet Cider, a freshly mulled light brown; Fuji Love, a juicy mauve-nude; Cherry Apple, a rich, deep red and Crisp Green, a savoury vibrant green.

“The orchard-inspired collection is a radiant, autumnal palette that encompasses warm neutrals and embodies the earthy season, along with a crisp-to-the-core green to accent” said CND Co-Founder, Jan Arnold. “These captivating polishes are the perfect pair to fireside fashion.”

If you haven’t tried CND before, the brand delivers very well on product benefits – including a 7-day wear, chip-resistant and a fast-drying colour.

You need to pick up The Vinylux Weekly Top Coat features a Caring Complex of Keratin, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E and an Italian-designed, ergonomic brush for precise application.

The new collection is available in 6 shades with an RRP of €14.95.

