Beauty junkies: 8 autumnal lipstick shades we cannot get enough of

We love all things autumn – from the warm drinks and cosy knits, to the fluffy pyjamas and gorgeous coats.

We would go as far to say thta it's our favourite season (but we love the others also!)

The transition from summer to autumn also brings about changes in makeup – as you can now get away with warm, bold lips!

Check out our FAVE shades for this season:

1. Berrylicious

The colder months are perfect for a darker, berry-coloured lip.

2. Pumpkin Spice

Everywhere we look, there is a pumpkin-flavoured product. Why not match your latte to your lips?

3. Warm Nudes

We love delicious taupe shades of lipstick , they just feel cosy!

4. Chocolate Brown

Warm and wonderful!

5. In The Navy

Not for the faint hearted, but it looks pretty cool! Dare to be different.

6. The Perfect Purple

A dark purple lip can be a really gorgeous way to jazz up a simple makeup look. No need for eyeshadow (thank GOD), just a pop of purple.

7. Fabulous Fuchsia

You just cannot beat a gorgeous pink lip!

8. Brick Red

Nothing says 'autumn' quite like a warm shade of brick red. It reminds us of the shade the leaves turn this time of year. Stunning.