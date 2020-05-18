SHEmazing!
Beauty fans, join the wait list for the mysterious new No7 product

No7 always has the most incredible products and we're very excited about their next release.

The Boots No 1 Skincare brand* No7 is launching a new clinically proven product into its portfolio that promises to deliver maximum results with minimum irritation on Thursday, May 28.  

No7 is opening a pre-launch wait list which provides early access to purchase this exciting new product. All those who sign-up will exclusively find out what the product is and have the chance to purchase the it via Boots.ie on Wednesday, May 27, a day earlier than launch. The wait list is due to close on Monday, May 25. 

Customers who sign up will be in with a chance to win a year’s supply of No7 skincare, worth from €286.50.

Last year, the wait list for the No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum received an impressive 36,000 sign-ups ahead of the release date.

Click this link to reserve a place on the wait list: www.boots.ie/no7-waiting-list

