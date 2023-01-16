Beat the Blue Monday sadness with these 8 ‘blue’ destinations

Today is Blue Monday, which is what scientists refer to as the saddest day of the year. Realistically, we can understand why – we’re still only half-way through January, the weather is miserable, we’re cold all the time, and our bank accounts are still recovering from all of the overindulging at Christmas.

However, despite all the doom and gloom throughout the longest month of the year, we can still find glimpses of happiness – especially when it comes to the idea of travel!

This year, the experts at SkyParkSecure have come up with a list of eight glorious locations that you should have on your bucket list. Funnily enough, all of them feature incredible ‘blue’ scenery, but we guarantee that they won’t make you feel glum!

So, what are you waiting for? Beat the Blue Monday blues and have a look through these spectacular destinations:

Santorini, Greece

One of Greece's most idyllic islands! Santorini has become a very popular tourist holiday destination in recent years, and it’s not hard to see why. With its gorgeous sunsets, beautiful beaches and crystal white architecture, it’s the perfect place to forget all about your troubles.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

One of the most iconic spas in the world! Visitors have been flocking to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland for years now, ever since it first opened in 1992. While the notion of bathing outdoors in freezing weather is an odd one, the lagoon’s geothermal waters mean that it is impossible to feel cold once you step in. Plus, the views from the spa itself are just incredible, making it a picturesque trip of a lifetime.

Marble Cathedral, Chile

This incredible view is a must-see! This spectacular marble cathedral cave resides in Patagonia in Chile, and should definitely be on your bucket list. Over hundreds of years, water has slowly eroded its cliffs, thus creating the breathtaking structure we can see today. As you can only visit the site by boat, we would recommend going to see the blue wonder any time between December to March.

Heart Reef, on the Whitsunday Islands of Australia

Go down under to see this magnificent sight! The Heart Reef is located in the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of the Whitsunday Islands in Australia. The wonderful heart-shaped coral formation has been formed naturally over time. It can only be seen from high in the sky, but we promise it is well worth the trip above the clouds!

Chefchaouen, Morocco

A city covered in blue! The Moroccan city of Chefchaouen can be found amongst the Rif mountains, and is best known for its quintessential architecture. The old town is covered in charming blue buildings and alleyways, so much so that it is nicknamed the ‘Magical Blue City’. It’s difficult to not fall under its spell!

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora has been popular with luxurious tourists for quite some time now, and we can’t disagree with the reasons why! The tiny South Pacific island is situated just northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia, and it is the definition of paradise. The island itself is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and the most gorgeous white beaches, which ensure that you will have the most relaxing holiday.

Banff National Park, Canada

A trip to Canada is always a good idea! Alberta’s Banff National Park is best known for its vibrant blue lakes, including Peyto Lake. During the summer season, rock flour naturally falls into the water, giving it its renowned and unique shade of blue! The glacier-fed lake is an extremely popular spot with tourists, and it is well worth your time – so why not give it a visit?

Juzcar, Spain

Lastly, this tiny Spanish village is absolutely heavenly! Located in the region of Andalusia, Juzcar is nicknamed ‘Smurf Town’ because of its beautifully bright blue buildings. The architecture was originally white in colour, but in 2011, the entire village was painted blue during the filming of the movie The Smurfs. After filming, the locals decided to stick with the shades of blue, as they had grown to love it!