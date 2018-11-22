Be ready: Michael Buble tickets go on sale tomorrow morning

We were thrilled when Michael Bublé announced his Irish gigs, and now the time has finally come…

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning!

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer is touring his newest album called Love, which was released last week.

He will be coming to Dublin and Belfast in summer 2019, so mark the day in your calendar.

The singing sensation will be performing in Dublin's 3Arena on June 6 and Belfast's SSE Arena on June 9, 2019.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from 9:00am tomorrow morning.

They start at €90.50 including booking fee for Dublin and £80 for Belfast performances.

But make sure to get them quickly, for the singer’s popularity is guaranteed to sell out seats.

Last summer, the Feeling Good singer returned to the stage after a lengthy absence for sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin and London’s Hyde Park.

His voice is pure, old-timey magic and we can’t wait to see him on stage.

Feature image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images