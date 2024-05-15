BBC announces special episode of Strictly in honour of 20 years

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s birthday!

On this day (May 15) in 2004, the very first episode of the hit dancing show aired on the BBC.

In honour of the momentous occasion, the broadcaster has confirmed that they will be airing a special episode to mark the 20th anniversary.

Earlier today, the BBC announced that they will premiere a one-off 75 minute episode later this year, dedicated to the legacy of Strictly Come Dancing.

The producers state that the special will take viewers on “a journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges.”

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, highlighted the pride that the broadcaster has for Strictly.

Credit: BBC

“Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance,” she stated.

Following the exciting announcement, many Strictly fans have been expressing their delight on Instagram, with one viewer commenting: “This is awesome!! 20 years already?!”

“Amazing! Happy birthday Strictly,” another added.

Strictly recently won critical acclaim by picking up a BAFTA TV Award during last Sunday’s ceremony.

Co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman went up on stage to collect the award for Best Entertainment Show for the third time.

“It’s Strictly’s 20th anniversary this year! We’ve been on television for 20 years, so this is the greatest birthday present. And to the viewers at home, thank you so much for watching because we would not be here without you. It really does mean the world,” Tess exclaimed in her acceptance speech.

The official title and air date for Strictly’s upcoming anniversary episode will be announced in the near future.